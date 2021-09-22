Gabrielle Union Relaunches Fashion Line With The Saadia Group

The Gabrielle Union line was first launched exclusively at New York & Company in Fall 2017. The retailer saw immediate success and high demand from its customers with the introduction of the collection. With the relaunch, Gabrielle will continue to bring her individual style to the Saadia Group's diverse portfolio of brands.

"We are excited to have Gabrielle Union join the Saadia Group, her brand is the perfect fit for our family of brands. We are excited to offer our product development expertise to relaunch her line bigger than before, with product at New York & Company and a debut at Lord & Taylor," said Jack Saadia, Principal and Cofounder of The Saadia Group. "Our customers have been asking for the return of her line and we are confident that Gabrielle's creativity and authentic style will continue to resonate with them."

The first release of the line celebrates key staples in Gabrielle Union's personal wardrobe. From errands and work to date night, and everything in between, the collection is comprised of styles for every occasion. Featuring a color palette of soft neutrals with subtle pops of color, the standout pieces include a stunning multi-color swirl maxi dress, bold sexy knits and matching sets. The new fall pieces embrace luxe textures and fabrics and will introduce denim to her line for the first time ever.

The relaunch of the line will roll out with monthly releases, beginning with the September launch. Gabrielle Union, New York & Company and Lord & Taylor all aim to cater to a wide array of customers by offering sizes XS-XXL and US 0-20.

"It's great to join the Saadia Group and be back with the New York & Company family, designing my line once again!" said Gabrielle Union. "With every collection I design, I want to ensure the clothing reflects my personality, style and celebrates confidence. The September collection has everything from styles for work, chic and cozy knits and pops of color for a fun night out."

The Gabrielle Union line will relaunch with New York & Company and Lord & Taylor for Fall 2021, with plans to release future drops at Fashion to Figure, a leading plus size fashion brand. The first release, ranging in price from $49.95-$149.95, will be available on www.nyandcompany.com and www.lordandtaylor.com on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

About the Saadia Group

The Saadia Group is the leader in multi-category product manufacturing, wholesaling and retailing. Catering to a diversified portfolio of consumer products across multiple categories targeting all age demographics from Fashion Apparel in Men's, Women's & Kids, Footwear, Women's Handbags, Home Textiles, Furniture/Décor & Tech Accessories and more. Its strategic investments in fashion brands utilizes their broad experience and leverages their full complement of resources to grow and expand the business.

Through its Saadia Direct division, branded merchandise is sold exclusively at retail and outlet locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com , www.fashiontofigure.com , www.letote.com , www.nyandcompanycloset.com , www.fashiontofigurecloset.com , www.lordandtaylor.com , www.vintagefoundryco.com , www.thechichomestore.com , www.xrayjeans.com , and www.hybridgreenlabel.com .

