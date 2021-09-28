GAC Family Announces Original Series 'When Hope Calls' Season Two Set to Premiere December 18

GAC Family (formerly Great American Country) launched on September 27 under the tagline "Stories Well Told" and features family-friendly, holiday-themed movies and series that celebrate American culture, lifestyle and heritage.

"When Hope Calls" is set in Brookfield, a town on the western prairie with a deep sense of acceptance, love, and family, and is a TV spinoff of award-winning author Janette Oke's novel series, "When Calls the Heart". In the World Premiere of "When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Part 1," a Christmas festival worthy of Harper's Bazaar happens in Brookfield as the community is one of three contenders in the magazine's search for America's #1 Country Christmas Town. The entire town is preoccupied with creating the essence of Christmas for the photojournalist's lens, though, behind the scenes, residents are not living the spirit of the season. In the midst of the fuss, a stagecoach appears, and out steps Abigail Stanton and her son, Cody who have brought a troubled boy to Lillian's orphanage. Episode 201 of "When Hope Calls" premieres Saturday, December 18 at 8 pm ET/PT.

In the World Premiere of "When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Part 2," photojournalist Paul Franklin is wrapping his research on the community of Brookfield as a contender for America's #1 Country Christmas Town. By now, Paul blends in as the town prepares for Christmas Eve. Lillian, the orphans, and Gabriel are running out of options to restore the troubled boy's hope for better times. Just when all seems lost, a secret Santa appears to fulfill all holiday wishes, and Abigail has a profound conversation with a dear friend from the past. Meanwhile, Paul's lens is recording every miraculous moment. Episode 202 of "When Hope Calls" premieres Saturday, December 18 at 9 pm ET/PT.

Executive Producers of "When Hope Calls" are Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon, Jr., Alfonso H. Moreno, Kaitlyn Greenough, and David Anselmo. Producer is Kym Crepin. Supervising Producers are W. Michael Beard and Michael Shepard. Director is Bradley Walsh. The spinoff series is created by Alfonso H. Moreno.

The "When Hope Calls" Season One cable debut in February 2020 averaged a 2.0 household rating and 2 million Total Viewers. [Source: Nielsen, February 23, 2020]

Additional casting information will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT GAC Media

GAC Media, LLC is home to Great American Channels: "GAC Family" Stories Well Told and "GAC Living" Life Well Lived. As the flagship service, GAC Family celebrates American culture, lifestyle and heritage with original holiday-themed, family-friendly movies and series. GAC Living is the unscripted companion to GAC Family that celebrates Great American family-friendly traditions every day and every season. GAC Media, LLC was established in June 2021 and was organized by Dallas-based Hicks Equity Partners LLC and Bill Abbott. Its ownership primarily consists of US-based family offices.

