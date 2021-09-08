GAC Family Unveils Network's First Original Movies

GAC Family is set to launch on September 27 under the tagline "Stories Well Told" Tweet this

GAC Family is set to launch on September 27 under the tagline "Stories Well Told" and will feature programming that celebrates American culture, lifestyle and heritage with original holiday-themed, family-friendly movies and series.

Full descriptions of the movies can be found below. Additional holiday movies and specials will be announced at a later date.

AN AUTUMN ROMANCE

Starring Jessica Lowndes & Chad Michael Murray

In "An Autumn Romance," when Seattle-based librarian Taylor Harris (Lowndes) suddenly loses her job, she travels to Montana to visit her brother Craig (Andres) and his wife Christine (Ogunsuyi) and quickly finds herself immersed in her brother's effort to save the Graff Hotel, which has been purchased by tech tycoon Joel Sheenan (Murray) and his associate, Ray Dixon (Brown). The town of Forest Ridge, Montana is split on Joel's decision to turn the once quaint hotel into an upscale property for tourists. To protect the hotel's charm and her brother's place of employment, Taylor goes on a search to find a significant historical event that will qualify the hotel for landmark status and prevent the City Council from issuing permits for its renovation. With the clock ticking, Taylor seizes on a photograph that has the potential to verify the property's historical value while also providing an invaluable piece of personal history to the hotel's new owner. Executive Producers of "An Autumn Romance" are Brad Krevoy, Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes, James Moorhouse, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Bradley Walsh, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, and Eric Jarboe. Producer is David Anselmo. Associate Producers Julie Currie, Charles H. Cohen, and David Golden. Supervising Producers are W. Michael Beard, Allan Fung, and David Lowe. Bradley Walsh directs from Emily Golden's adaptation of Jane Porter's novel, The Tycoon's Kiss.

Premieres: Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT

MUCH ADO ABOUT CHRISTMAS

Starring Susie Abromeit & Torrance Coombs

In "Much Ado About Christmas," Haley is beloved in her community of Winterstone for acts of kindness ranging from managing The Hope Chest to directing the children's choir. Haley is also the daughter of one of Winterstone's wealthiest residents Leona Lloyd. Despite Haley's down-to-earth demeanor, she is financially set as Leona's only heir – information she fails to share with new love interest Claud, an artsy, hopeless romantic. Haley introduces herself to Claud as "Haley Logan," raised by a single, struggling mom, a small fib that becomes a complication when Claud and his team present an ad pitch to Leona that includes a photo of Claud's new girlfriend…Haley! Secrets are revealed and relationships ruffled, but Christmas is coming and miracles do happen. "Much Ado About Christmas" is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini, Amanda Phillips, Brad Southwick, and Jimmy Townsend. The film is directed by Michael Damian from an original teleplay by Michael Damian. Producer is Janeen Damian.

Premieres: Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT

CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE

Starring Dewshane Williams, Rukiya Bernard & Tom Pickett

In "Christmas Time Is Here," Nia Moore (Bernard), a successful small-town realtor, has her heart set on closing a big sale on a new resort for her client, Julian Parsons (Williams), just in time for Christmas. There is only one hitch. No matter how many properties in Pine Valley Nia shows Julian, he keeps coming back to the one resort that isn't for sale…the one belonging to Nia's widower dad, Patrick (Pickett). Patrick would like to sell the property and retire. It's Nia who cannot let go of memories of an idyllic time in life when her mom was still alive and very much a part of the resort. Julian realizes Nia's reluctance to sell the property, but it may not matter. Julian's impatient boss has come to Pine Valley intent on getting the deal done before Christmas. At risk of losing his job, Julian comes up with a magical plan for saving Nia's family's resort. Executive Producers of "Christmas Time Is Here" are Brad Krevoy, Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe, Lorenzo Nardini, Tara Cowell-Plain, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Jimmy Townsend, and Rick Garman. Supervising Producers are Christie W. Wolf, Jonathan Shore, Doran Chandler, and Michael Shepherd. Associate Producer Rob Grant. Catherine Kretz produces. Christie W. Wolf directs from the screenplay written by Joel & Lisa Canfield.

Premieres: Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT

ABOUT GAC Media

GAC Media, LLC is home to Great American Channels: "GAC Family" Stories Well Told and "GAC Living" Life Well Lived. As the flagship service, GAC Family celebrates American culture, lifestyle and heritage with original holiday-themed, family-friendly movies and series. GAC Living is the unscripted companion to GAC Family that celebrates Great American family-friendly traditions every day and every season. GAC Media, LLC was established in June 2021 and was organized by Dallas-based Hicks Equity Partners LLC and Bill Abbott. Its ownership primarily consists of US-based family offices.

