GAC Motor Shines at ROAD and Updates Plan to Enter Russian Market

"With our high production quality and outstanding levels of customer service, we are confident we can provide Russian customers with an unparalleled driving experience and become one of Russia's leading auto brands in the near future," said Yu Jun, President of GAC Motor.

In preparation to enter the Russian market, GAC Motor exhibited at the inaugural St. Petersburg International Motor Show and offered a firsthand look at the models slated for release in the country. The vehicles received praise from consumers and distributors alike, as well as prominent local media including Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Avtovzglyad and kommersant.

"GAC Motor intends to become a top brand in Russia. They are confident about the quality of the cars, and there is no reason to doubt them. The GS8 SUV, according to J.D.Power, ranked first in the large SUV segment,' noted Rossiyskaya Gazeta. kommersant comments that "the GS8 is impressive, and the interior is spacious. The GS5 is also a very nice crossover."

GAC Motor was named the Best Brand while the GS8 was awarded the Most Popular Vehicle by the organizing committee of the Motor Show.

Amidst the positive reception, GAC Motor held a signing ceremony with a group of local auto dealers that will be the first to distribute the GS8 in Russia.

Following the show, GAC Motor showcased their vehicles at ROAD, and outlined their comprehensive market entry and development plan which targets all cities with a population exceeding 1 million. The automaker held a brand promotion event that attracted over 300 dealers, more than 60 of which set up connection with GAC Motor for joining GAC Motor's Russian dealer network, and announced that the development of GAC Motor's Russian office is underway with plans to begin distribution in August 2019.

Russia is an integral market for GAC Motor's internationalization strategy. The company's ambitions in Russia are backed by extensive market research, innovative new technologies and manufacturing capabilities, and a proven track record of internationalization.

With the launch of its world-leading new energy and smart manufacturing factory, GAC Motor will deliver unmatched levels of innovation and high-quality production to the Russian automobile industry.

GAC Motor will draw on its expertise in developing new markets, which has been proven by its successful expansion into 16 countries, to support its Russian market entry strategy. Adopting a highly localized approach, the company has already commenced local talent recruitment, and will continue to conduct extensive research into market trends. GAC Motor also plans to work closely in an open partnership with local dealers to expand their network and accelerate penetration into the Russian market.

About GAC Motor

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks 202nd among Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked first among all Chinese brands for six consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality StudySM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research & development (R&D) and manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

