GAC S7 and AION UT: Official Service Vehicles for Xinhua News Agency's World Cup Reporting in Mexico

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Jul 30, 2026, 02:40 ET

MEXICO CITY, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's premier football tournaments kicks off across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, hundreds of millions of fans are following the action. In Mexico, football is everywhere — from the vibrant streets of Mexico City to the historic city of Toluca, and on to the training grounds of youth academies, where passion and dreams take root. To support the fast-paced, high-intensity demands of front-line media coverage, GAC has provided the AION UT and GS7 to Xinhua News Agency, China's leading national news agency, as official service vehicles for its front-line reporting team—delivering reliable, spacious, and serene mobility throughout the tournament.

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For Xinhua's reporters, much of the job happens unfolds on the move. Shuttling between stadiums, media centers, and team hotels, the AION UT and GS7 serve as more than just transportation — they function as mobile newsrooms. In the calm, steady environment of each journey, reporters can organize footage and prepare for interviews, arriving at every assignment fully prepared. The AION UT's compact yet spacious cabin easily accommodates camera and live-streaming equipment, while the GS7's quiet, comfortable interior offers a welcome sense of ease to the demands of high-pressure reporting.

GAC has built a strong and diversified lineup of 10 models in Mexico, earning growing popularity among local consumers. According to JATO sales data for January–May this year, GAC's AION ES and AION UT both ranked among Mexico's top ten best-selling BEVs, with the AION UT placing third in the B-segment pure electric category and the AION ES ranking second in the C-segment.

Mexico remains a core strategic market in GAC's global expansion. GAC has already forged a strategic partnership with Mexican football club Toluca FC, building a sports marketing matrix that spans Latin America and connects with GAC's global presence. Looking ahead, GAC will evolve from single-point sponsorships toward a fully integrated sports ecosystem strategy, further strengthening its global brand influence.

SOURCE GAC

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