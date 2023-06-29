GAC Unveils Industry-First Innovations at GAC TECH DAY 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Group, China's leading automobile manufacturer with a strong emphasis on innovation, hosted its annual flagship conference GAC TECH DAY 2023 on June 26. Themed "Evolving Technology", the event unveiled several key innovative feats and industry firsts in the field of connectivity, engine, and vehicle technology.

The event was attended by over 160 foreign and domestic media outlets and distinguished guests, including Jiang Zhitao, Vice Mayor of Guangzhou; Zeng Qinghong, Chairman of GAC Group; and Feng Xingya, General Manager of GAC Group.

At the conference, GAC revealed the world's first ammonia-powered engine for passenger cars. The engine, developed by the group's in-house R&D center, achieves reliable fuel ignition with 120kW power and a 90% carbon reduction rate, offering an efficient, reliable, and low-carbon fuel alternative for the automobile industry.

GAC also introduced Trumpchi E9, the industry's first passenger vehicle to use liquid hydrogen fuel. Equipped with GAC's Mega Waves Hybrid Modular Architecture, the hydrogen-powered MPV has a range of nearly 600km and travels up to 100km on 1.4kg of hydrogen.

ADiGO MAGIC, a revolutionary in-car open-source software platform was also unveiled. The platform provides more than 2,000 service-oriented functions to build immediate and personalized travel scenarios for users, and will be equipped on the soon-to-be-released AION Hyper GT.

Additionally, GAC also announced its GOVE (GAC On-the-Go Vertical EV), an all-electric flying vehicle. Consisting of a separable flight cabin and ADiGO PILOT-powered autonomous mobile chassis, the GOVE adopts 90% lightweight composite materials, a 3DoF flight control system, and aerospace-grade high-precision docking technology. The design ensures the GOVE can operate as a smart mobility solution in ground travel, airborne flight, and air-to-ground docking scenarios.

Technology and innovation are at the core of GAC MOTOR's brand value. The technological achievements showcased at GAC TECH DAY 2023 will serve as key solutions in the brand's efforts to reach new heights in the global automobile market. GAC will continue to leverage its capabilities to develop an innovation-driven and carbon neutral future for mobility.

