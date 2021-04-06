Gadge Hub Redefines Connectivity with Launch of Innovative 9-in-1 Hub with SSD & 2.5GbE

HONG KONG, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gadge Hub, leaders in innovative mobile device technology, just announced the launch of the world's First GaN charger + SSD enclosure + 2.5Gb Ethernet + [email protected] HDMI + 3 Type-C + USB-A + SD card slot charging hub. This 9-in-1 Hub neatly combines charging, file transfer and connectivity into one device and frees users from the hassle of carrying multiple chargers and cables. The Gadge Hub streamlines workstations and boosts productivity and is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2001036793/redefining-connectivity-9-in-1-hub-w-ssd-and-25gbe.

For most people, the workday consists of traveling from home to the office and being able to work from either. Mobile devices make it easier but require constant charging and connectivity between different devices, often resulting in the necessity to have multiple chargers and adapters. Gadge Hub alleviates that problem by simply connecting to everything at once, with powerful charging solutions and universal compatibility.

"At Gadge Hub, we believe that technology can improve our lives but it shouldn't burden us with inconvenience. As mobile devices proliferate and power-hungry accessories become essential, we identified the need for a versatile hub that could seamlessly connect essential devices and provide a total charging solution. For Gadge Hub, we leveraged the latest in USB-C connectivity and the fastest charging protocols to create the ultimate hub. It's portable, powerful and compact, and eliminates the need to carry extra chargers, cables and power banks. Gadge Hub simplifies workspaces, adds powerful convenience and boosts productivity," said Gadge Hub CEO Evan Chan.

Compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS platforms, and Android devices, Gadge Hub connects all essential mobile devices with a suite of powerful features for maximum efficiency including 2.5Gbps Ethernet for faster downloads for video and game streaming, an M.2 SSD Slot for expanding storage, and the Latest Gallium Nitride GaN Technology with 100W Duo PD for fast charging of up to four devices simultaneously through its three USB-C ports and a USB-A port. It also has an SD card slot for data transfer convenience and an HDMI output that supports [email protected] to extend desktops and output to multiple displays. Gadge Hub makes staying powered up during international travel easy with universal 90V-250V input voltage that works in most countries.

Gadge Hub is simply the most versatile workstation hub and charging solution in its class and gives users the freedom they need to work efficiently in the modern digital age. The Gadge Hub 9-in-1 Hub with SSD and 2.5GbE is available now via Kickstarter with special pricing to reward early supporters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2001036793/redefining-connectivity-9-in-1-hub-w-ssd-and-25gbe.

