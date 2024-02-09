Gadget Insurance Market Analysis 2018-2028: Emerging Market Trends Reshaping Gadget Insurance Including Customization, IoT Integration, Digital Platforms, Eco-Consciousness & Extended Coverage

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gadget Insurance Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The expanding Global Gadget Insurance Market, which achieved a valuation of USD 63.2 Billion in 2022, is poised to maintain a strong growth trajectory, according to the latest industry research report. The market is projected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.89% through 2028, emphasizing the increased reliance and value of electronic devices in modern society.

In light of the substantial surge in gadget ownership, consumers are progressively recognizing the importance of insuring their devices. The proliferation of smartphones, laptops, and other essential electronics has incited greater demand for protective measures against risks like accidental damage, theft, and loss.

The gadget insurance sector is adapting to these demands by refining coverage options and leveraging online platforms to enhance policy accessibility and management for both individual and business clients.

Market Drivers Triggering Gadget Insurance Uptake

The global landscape for gadget insurance is experiencing robust growth, fuelled by several pivotal market drivers:

  • The increase in electronic device ownership and dependency has naturally generated a call for insurance coverage.
  • Consumers are becoming well-informed about the various risks associated with their devices, prompting them to seek adequate insurance cover.
  • Technological advancements heighten device costs, pushing gadget owners to consider insurance as a financial safeguard.
  • Remote work and digital transformation catalyze the demand for gadget insurance, as digital devices become indispensable for business operations and daily life.
  • The competitive nature of the insurance market mandates diverse, customizable policies, thereby attracting a broader consumer base.

Despite these driving forces, the gadget insurance industry confronts challenges in fraud detection, sustaining affordable premiums, and the implementation of robust data privacy measures amidst a dynamic regulatory terrain.

Emerging Market Trends Reshaping Gadget Insurance

  • Customization: Policyholders are increasingly opting for policies tailored to individual devices and potential risk factors.
  • IoT Integration: The use of IoT and telematics technology is refining risk assessments and claims processing in the gadget insurance domain.
  • Digital Platforms: The rise of digital-first platforms simplifies the insurance journey for consumers from policy purchase through to claims processing.
  • Eco-Consciousness: Green gadget insurance concepts are gaining traction as consumers seek sustainable repair and replacement solutions.
  • Extended Coverage: Insurers are broadening their coverage scope to include non-traditional devices, accommodating a more diverse range of gadgets.
  • Cybersecurity: The market is witnessing a growing focus on user education and coverage that extends to cybersecurity threats.

Regional Growth Dynamics

The Asia-Pacific region stands out as a potent growth engine in the gadget insurance market, with factors such as increased smartphone penetration, economic development, and technological prowess playing significant roles. Additionally, North America and Europe remain key players, driven by their mature markets and advanced digital functionalities, while regions like the Middle East, Africa, and South America capture emergent opportunities due to technological adoption and market potential.

The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the gadget insurance market, segmenting it by coverage type, device type, sales channel, end-user, and region. With a comprehensive competitive landscape included, the report sheds vital light on major companies shaping the gadget insurance industry.

This insightful market study aims to cater to enterprises, stakeholders, and investors by presenting a detailed depiction of an industry marked by its dynamic integration of technology and consumer-centric insurance solutions.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Gadget Insurance Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Gadget Insurance Market, By Coverage Type:

  • Physical Damage
  • Internal Component Failure
  • Theft and Loss Protection
  • Virus and Data Protection
  • Others

Gadget Insurance Market, By Device Type:

  • Laptop and PCs
  • Mobile Phones
  • Tablets
  • Home Entertainment Devices
  • Cameras
  • Others

Gadget Insurance Market, By Sales Channel:

  • Retail
  • Online

Gadget Insurance Market, By End User:

  • Business
  • Individuals

Companies Profiled

  • Square Trade, Inc.
  • Apple,Inc.
  • Bolttech
  • Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company
  • Samsung
  • One Assist
  • AT&T, Inc.
  • Asurion
  • Cloudclover
  • Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

