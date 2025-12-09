Gadget On Launches MagX 2.0: A Titanium Magnetic Quick-Release Connector Designed for Instant Access and Maximum Security

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gadget On, the design studio recognized for its smart and functional everyday carry (EDC) gear, has announced the official launch of MagX 2.0—a premium titanium magnetic quick-release connector built for fast access and secure attachment. Now live on Kickstarter, the campaign includes limited Early Bird rewards offering up to 44% off.

The MagX 2.0 is the titanium magnetic quick-release connector that gives you instant access and a rock-solid hold for all your gear. Built from high-grade titanium with an upgraded triple-lock security system, it snaps on easily and stays locked tight until a quick pull releases it without a fight. The Titanium Magnetic Quick-Release Connector Instant access. Rock-solid hold. Built for everyday carry and heavy gear.

MagX 2.0 is a solution to a common everyday issue: the struggle to access keys, tools, or small gear quickly, without the hassle of split rings or unreliable clips. This second-generation model uses a precision magnetic system that lets users detach gear with a quick pull—while staying firmly locked during daily use, commuting, or outdoor activity. Its self-aligning snap mechanism works one-handed, even with gloves on.

The upgrade is based on years of user feedback from the original MagX. With tighter CNC machining, the new version delivers a cleaner, smoother, and more satisfying snap. Each unit is made entirely from Grade 5 titanium, known for its excellent strength-to-weight ratio, resistance to corrosion, and long-term durability.

One of the standout new features is the LockTight triple-layer security system, engineered for high-stress environments. This system includes:

Industrial-strength adhesive

Reinforced mechanical gasket lock

Shock-absorbing rubber rings

Together, these enhancements lock the magnetic core in place—even under impact, vibration, or heavy load. The magnetic strength is carefully calibrated for a perfect balance between quick release and reliable hold.

MagX 2.0 is available in two sizes:

MagX Mini – Compact and lightweight, ideal for small items like keys, USB sticks, or pocket tools

– Compact and lightweight, ideal for small items like keys, USB sticks, or pocket tools MagX Max – A larger, heavy-duty version built for multitools, flashlights, and work gear

Both sizes use the same magnetic mechanism and titanium construction for consistent performance.

Aesthetic upgrades are also part of the new launch. Alongside the classic Raw Titan finish, backers can now choose from the vibrant Colour Burst series, featuring:

Nebula Burst

Titan Shard

CamoForge

Each Colour Burst piece is hand-anodised, creating one-of-a-kind patterns and colours. No two units are alike, making them uniquely collectible.

Designed for commuters, hikers, and tradespeople alike, MagX 2.0 offers a minimal, rugged, and reliable way to keep gear close and ready to go. It's not just an accessory—it's a small but meaningful upgrade to daily life.

Manufacturing is ready to begin immediately after the campaign ends, with shipping scheduled for March 2026. The Kickstarter campaign includes strength tests, demo videos, and showcases of all finishes and sizes. Early Bird tiers offer exclusive pricing for a limited time.

About Gadget On

Founded to bring "wow" to the world of everyday carry, Gadget On is a team of designers and makers obsessed with smart, compact solutions for modern life. Every project is built on a promise: premium quality, honest pricing, and a genuine connection with the EDC community.

Where to Find MagX 2.0

MagX 2.0 is live on Kickstarter now, with rewards starting at an exclusive launch price for early backers.

Back MagX 2.0 here: https://shorturl.at/2zrPf

Press Kit & Images: https://shorturl.at/mjBNn

