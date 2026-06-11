Gadget On Launches TitanSnap: The 100-Tool Magnetic Titanium Card Deck Built for Everyday Carry -- Now Live on Kickstarter

LONDON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gadget On, the brand behind a growing line of Kickstarter-backed everyday carry innovations, has launched its newest EDC project: TitanSnap, a modular TC4 titanium tool-card deck that brings up to 100 tools into five magnetic mission-ready cards.

TitanSnap turns five TC4 titanium tool cards into one magnetic, card-sized EDC deck with 100 tools. Speed Speed The 100-Tool Magnetic Titanium Card Deck A modular tool deck that snaps and stacks up to 100 tools.

Designed for everyday carry users, outdoor adventurers, gadget lovers, and compact tool enthusiasts, TitanSnap rethinks the traditional multitool card. Instead of forcing random tools onto one crowded plate, TitanSnap organizes real-world utility into five dedicated cards: T1 Daily, T2 Outdoor, T3 Fishing, T4 Tech, and T5 Rescue. Backers can carry one card, stack a few, or complete the full magnetic deck.

A Tool Card, Rebuilt as a Mission Deck

Most tool cards focus on fitting as many functions as possible onto a single flat surface. TitanSnap takes a different approach. Each card is built around a specific mission, making the system easier to understand, easier to carry, and easier to customize.

The Daily Card is made for everyday fixes, measuring, opening, cutting, and quick utility. The Outdoor Card supports camp tasks, cord cutting, scraping, sharpening, and outdoor backup. The Fishing Card includes tools for line cutting, hook adjustment, scaling, bait preparation, and tackle-side tasks. The Tech Card is designed for SIM tools, TF card storage, cable organization, phone support, and small tech fixes. The Rescue Card adds compact emergency backup functions for signaling, cutting, measuring, and urgent moments.

"TitanSnap was created for people who want more than another crowded tool card," said the Gadget On Team. "We wanted to build a modular tool deck that feels organized, premium, and genuinely useful — something backers can configure around the way they actually carry."

Five Cards. Up to 100 Tools. One Magnetic Stack.

TitanSnap's built-in magnetic snap-stack design allows the cards to connect into one clean, compact deck. Users can grab the full stack, slide out the card they need, and snap it back when they're done. The system is designed to make compact carry feel more organized, whether stored in a pocket, pouch, bag, car kit, camping setup, or EDC organizer.

Each card measures approximately 70 × 45mm, making TitanSnap smaller than a standard credit card and easy to carry without unnecessary bulk.

TC4 Titanium, CNC-Machined for Real Utility

Each TitanSnap card is CNC-machined from TC4 titanium, chosen for its strength, corrosion resistance, lightweight feel, and premium EDC character. The cards feature functional cutouts, edges, slots, drivers, gauges, and tool geometry built directly into the metal.

TitanSnap also includes built-in glow markers that absorb light and glow in low-light conditions, helping users spot the deck in a pouch, tent, drawer, car kit, or dark setup.

Kickstarter Launch, Limited Early Bird

TitanSnap is now live on Kickstarter with Limited Early Bird rewards available at up to 35% off. Backers can choose a single mission card, build a custom 2-, 3-, or 4-card loadout, or pledge for the complete 5-card mission deck. TitanSnap is positioned as the next evolution of Gadget On's earlier titanium tool-card project, TitanSpin, shifting from pocket-sized magnetic fun into a more organized, practical, mission-based EDC system.

Where to Find TitanSnap

TitanSnap is live on Kickstarter now, with Limited Early Bird rewards available for early backers.

Kickstarter Campaign: https://shorturl.at/gNB8m

Press Kit & Images: https://shorturl.at/xPtxe

12% Affiliate Program: https://gadget-on.kickbooster.me/boost/titansnap-the-100-tool

About Gadget On

Gadget On creates compact, innovative everyday carry gear, tools, and accessories for people who love smart design, premium materials, and practical utility. Through Kickstarter, the team has launched multiple EDC and gadget projects backed by a global community of gear enthusiasts, travelers, makers, and everyday problem-solvers.

Press contact:

Contact: Gadget On Team

Tel: +4407871797533

Website: www.gadgeton.shop

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gadget On