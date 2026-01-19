NanoB10: The 3cm Titanium EDC Flashlight That Does More With Less

Ultra-compact. Hands-free. Built for real life. NanoB10 is now live on Kickstarter.

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gadget On, a small team known for clever, everyday carry gear, has just launched their latest innovation: the NanoB10. It's a 3cm EDC flashlight made from solid titanium, weighing just about 20 grams, and packed with 9 versatile lighting modes, 360° magnetic hands-free use, and USB-C fast charging.

After the success of their previous project, the NanoB9, the team took user feedback and set out to design something even more refined — a tool that's barely there when you don't need it, but completely dependable when you do.

NanoB10 is a 3cm EDC flashlight built for real life. With 9 lighting modes, 360° magnetic hands-free use, and a solid titanium body, it's made to handle daily carry, outdoor tasks, and unexpected moments. Light, tough, and USB-C rechargeable - it's always ready wherever life takes you.

"We didn't want to just make another tiny flashlight," says the Gadget On team. "We wanted to make the smallest one that still feels like a real tool — something you'd trust in daily life, on a hike, or during an emergency."

Small Size, Serious Capability

At just 3cm long (about the length of a house key), the NanoB10 is truly compact — but it's no gimmick. With 9 lighting modes including low, medium, high, red, UV, strobe, and SOS, it's versatile enough for daily tasks and critical situations alike.

It also features a dual-magnet system — one built into the base, and another in the detachable clip — allowing users to mount the flashlight to any metal surface and rotate it a full 360° for precise hands-free lighting.

That means no awkward juggling while fixing something under the sink. No fumbling with your phone flashlight in the dark. It stays where you want it, so you can get on with whatever you're doing.

Titanium Body, Everyday Toughness

NanoB10 is made from Grade 5 titanium, offering a perfect balance of strength and lightness. It's also IPX6 water-resistant, so rain, spills, and everyday accidents won't slow it down.

Charging is handled via USB-C, with quick top-ups and a built-in memory mode that remembers your last setting. One button does it all — no confusing menus or double-tap gymnastics.

Built From Feedback

NanoB10 is a clear evolution from its predecessor, NanoB9. The new version includes:

A redesigned base for better magnetic hold and stability

Expanded finish options (5 in total, from polished to stonewashed)

Tighter machining for a more refined, durable feel

"We spent months refining every detail — from the way it clicks, to how it balances on metal, to how it feels on your keychain," says the team. "Because great gear isn't just about specs. It's about how it works when you actually need it."

Made for EDC, Designed for Real Life

Whether you're a gear enthusiast, cyclist, camper, or just someone who likes to be prepared, the NanoB10 is made to be carried every day — and to handle whatever life throws your way. It's perfect for pockets, keychains, tool rolls, glove boxes, or anywhere you want reliable light without extra bulk.

NanoB10 is now live on Kickstarter, with rewards starting at an exclusive launch price for early backers.

