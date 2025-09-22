Gadi Lachman Joins PicnicHealth Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PicnicHealth, a health technology company delivering the next generation of non-interventional research, today announced the appointment of Gadi Lachman to its Board of Directors. Lachman, a seasoned healthcare technology executive, brings extensive expertise in building and scaling global health-data platforms and advancing real-world evidence research. He joins PicnicHealth at a pivotal moment as the company expands its leadership in patient-centered, non-interventional research.

"Gadi has been a visionary leader in building trusted, global healthcare data ecosystems," said Noga Leviner, co-founder and chief executive officer at PicnicHealth. "His experience at TriNetX—growing it into one of the world's most influential real-world data platforms—will be invaluable as PicnicHealth continues to unlock patient-consented medical records and create new opportunities for life sciences research."

Non-interventional research has long been challenged by inefficiencies that lead to delays, patient drop-out, and high costs. PicnicHealth tackles these challenges with an AI-enabled approach that streamlines research from end to end, enabling customers to meet study endpoints more efficiently while reducing the burden on patients. At the core of this approach is the company's ability to curate medical records from any care site to generate a Unified Patient Record. Today, 12 of the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies partner with PicnicHealth to conduct faster, more cost-efficient research.

Lachman brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience. He has served as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TriNetX for more than 10 years, where he led its growth into the world's leading real-world data network connecting healthcare organizations, biopharma, and researchers across 19 countries. Prior to TriNetX, he held senior leadership roles at Amwell, Eliza Corporation, and TriZetto, focusing on scaling healthcare IT solutions and patient engagement platforms. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School with high-distinction (Baker Scholar) and both an LLB in Law and a Bachelor degree in Accounting from Tel Aviv University.

"PicnicHealth's direct-to-patient model is transforming how medical records and real-world data are captured and applied in research," said Lachman. "I'm honored to join the Board and help the team expand its impact for both patients and life sciences partners."

PicnicHealth is a leading health technology company delivering the next generation of non interventional studies. Leveraging world-class AI, PicnicHealth conducts research by directly consenting patients, retrieving medical records across all care sites to create a unified patient record. PicnicHealth was recently named one of the World's Best Digital Health Companies by Newsweek, "Best MedTech Startup" by MedTech Breakthrough, and "Best AI-enabled Life Sciences Solution" by Global Health & Pharma. The future is here with PicnicHealth.

