Gaea earns a spot on the Top Supply Chain Projects list

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaea Global Technologies, Inc., an international leader in supply chain and project management solutions, has received the Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Supply Chain Projects Award for its warehouse digitalization project in India.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive announced the 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects Award winners today. The list spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver value across a range of supply chain functions. Gaea earned this award as a supply chain firm whose services helped a large shoe manufacturer and retailer achieve supply chain excellence by digitalizing its warehouse management processes.

"The supply chain industry was burdened with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year, yet the winners on this list continued to retool and innovate," says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "Whether moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry's strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter, and more efficiently in the years ahead."

"This recognition reflects Gaea's commitment to our clients and to the supply chain industry at large in a very trying and dynamic time," said Amin Sikander, Gaea president and co-founder. "We are delighted that our project in India was included on the Top Supply Chain Projects list and even more grateful for the growth our client experienced with digitalization. For example, they were able to double the daily pick rate and gain real-time, end-to-end inventory visibility across the entire supply chain."

More details on the project can be found here . The 2021 Top Supply Chain Project winners can be found at https://www.sdcexec.com .

About Gaea

Gaea has provided world-class inventory and warehouse-management solutions to Fortune-100 organizations since 2007, resulting in the successful management of billions of dollars in inventory for our clients. Gaea's team has successfully advised on, implemented, and rolled out supply chain, labeling, and inventory solutions in numerous industries. Our business-process and information-technology experts provide innovative and cost-effective solutions that improve operations at some of the largest, most complex firms in the world. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Gaea has offices in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, Ireland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India to support its global clientele. Learn more about Gaea at gaeaglobal.com .

