Gaea Global Technologies' Cloud Label Service is Integrated with Oracle Cloud and Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaea Global Technologies, a leader in supply chain management solutions and business process improvement and Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its Cloud Label Service has achieved Integrated with Oracle Cloud status and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace offering added value to Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud customers.

Cloud Label Service is a cloud-based label management solution that facilitates collaboration across the entire supply chain, giving organizations the freedom and flexibility to easily manage the label lifecycle. Cloud Label Service streamlines labeling, reduces errors and ensures all stakeholders have current versions of labels, reducing costs and improving compliance. Cloud Label Service easily brings data, labels, and people together, providing a cost-efficient, centralized solution allowing users to publish their labels and automatically print labels based on business events including wave release, receipts, and shipment confirmation using a configurable rules engine.

Cloud Label Service includes adapters for Oracle Warehouse Management (WMS) Cloud and Oracle Supply Chain Execution Cloud for rapid integration. Cloud Label Service also makes reverse logistics easy for customers and warehouse personnel. Cloud Label Service integration with Oracle SCM Cloud enables seamless return materials authorization (RMA) processing, resulting in improved customer experiences and reduced warehouse labor.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry's broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

"Cloud Label Service ensures the correct information is in the correct format on every label, thereby improving the track and trace efficiency of any supply chain," said Amin Sikander, president, Gaea Global Technologies. "With Cloud Label Service, Oracle SCM Cloud customers are able to reduce errors and accelerate communication across their full supply chain, from internal users to suppliers. Gaea's participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Cloud Label Service. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals."

"Labeling accuracy plays a critical role in improving supply chain efficiencies," said Derek Gittoes, vice president, SCM Product Strategy, Oracle. "Cloud Label Service's integration with Oracle SCM Cloud helps customers adopt labeling best practices to improve accuracy and efficiency while meeting complex labeling obligations."

Integrated with Oracle Cloud status recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or verified to integrate with Oracle Cloud Applications.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.

About Gaea Global Technologies

Cloud Label Service is a product of Gaea Global Technologies, Inc. Gaea has provided world-class inventory and warehouse management solutions to Fortune 100 organizations for the last 12 years resulting in successful management of more than one-billion dollars in inventory for our clients. Gaea's team has successfully advised on, implemented, and rolled out supply chain, labeling, and inventory solutions in numerous industries worldwide. Our business-process and information-technology experts provide innovative and cost-effective solutions that improve the operations of some of the largest, most complex firms in the world. Gaea's high-value services and omni-channel capabilities deliver managed risks, actionable insights, agility, scalability, and profitability. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Gaea has offices in Toronto, London, Dubai, Chennai, and Bangalore to support its global clientele. Learn more about Gaea at gaeaglobal.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Gaea Global Technologies and Cloud Label Service are trademarks of Gaea Global Technologies, Inc. Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

