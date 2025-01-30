GAF and IBHS Establish First-of-its-Kind Alliance to Expand Access to FORTIFIED Roofing Program, Protecting More Homes Before and After Severe Weather Events

Expanded product offerings, newly-created training program, and industry-leading warranty from GAF to help at-risk communities build resilience against weather-related disasters

PARSIPPANY, N.J. and RICHBURG, S.C., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF , a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, and the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety ( IBHS ), an independent, nonprofit, scientific research and communications organization, today announced an alliance to make resilient FORTIFIED™ roofs more accessible to homeowners across the country. GAF provides a variety of roofing products that comply with IBHS's FORTIFIED Roof™ standards and is deploying critical training expertise and capabilities to help contractors identify those products and learn about FORTIFIED installation methods that help homes withstand weather events.

Based on decades of research by IBHS, FORTIFIED is a voluntary beyond-code construction and re-roofing method to help protect homes against hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. In some states, homeowners with a FORTIFIED Roof designation may be eligible for insurance discounts, grants, or other incentives.

Severe weather continues to threaten communities across the United States. In 2024, there were 24 weather-related disasters in the U.S. costing at least $1 billion in damages, leading to millions of displaced Americans.

"It takes one storm to destroy a home and drastically alter lives," said Roy Wright, President and CEO of IBHS. "Yet, more than 70,000 families across 31 states have turned to FORTIFIED to reduce this risk by enhancing their homes' protection against severe weather. GAF's training expertise and the extensive network of roofing contractors in its certification program will help bring FORTIFIED roofs to even more homeowners in regions of the country facing increasing threats from wind, rain and hail."

"At GAF, we are committed to providing high-quality products and services that help safeguard homes before and after disasters strike," said John Altmeyer, CEO of GAF. "We look forward to working closely with IBHS to provide access to FORTIFIED-compliant products and industry-leading GAF training to help communities across the country build resiliency and protect what matters most to them."

GAF is deploying the long-established training expertise of its national CARE (Center for Advancement of Roofing Excellence) program to deliver dedicated training to help GAF Master Elite® Contractors meet the requirements to become FORTIFIED Certified Roofing Contractors.

"This alliance between IBHS and GAF helps to build an elite pipeline of qualified roofers to provide FORTIFIED Roofs to homeowners looking to increase the durability of their home, which lowers the risk of storm damage and reduces the likelihood of being displaced by a storm," said Fred Malik, Managing Director of FORTIFIED at IBHS.

Homeowners who have a designated FORTIFIED Roof installed by a GAF Master Elite® Roofing Contractor and purchase a Golden Pledge® Limited Warranty are eligible for additional benefits provided by the FORTIFIED Addendum to the Golden Pledge Limited Warranty. Through the alliance with IBHS, contractors and homeowners will now be able to more easily recognize the portfolio of high-quality GAF products that comply with the requirements of the FORTIFIED Roof standard, some of which include: WeatherWatch® Ice & Water Leak Barrier and StormGuard® Film-Surfaced Leak Barrier; QuickStart® Peel & Stick Starter Roll; FeltBuster® Synthetic Roofing Felt, TigerPaw™ Premium Roof Deck Protection and Deck-Armor™ Premium Breathable Roof Deck Protection; GAF Roof Deck Seam Tape; and Timberline HDZ®, Timberline UHDZ® and Timberline® AS II Shingles which rank highly on the rigorous IBHS Impact Shingle Ratings .

For more information about the FORTIFIED Roof Program and GAF products, warranty, and training, visit www.GAF.com/FORTIFIED .

About GAF

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com .

About the IBHS

The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) is an independent, nonprofit, scientific research and communications organization supported solely by property insurers and reinsurers. IBHS's building safety research leads to real-world solutions for home and business owners, helping to create more resilient communities. Learn more at ibhs.org .

About FORTIFIED

FORTIFIED is a voluntary construction and re-roofing program designed to strengthen homes against severe weather, including high winds, hurricanes, and tornadoes. Visit fortifiedhome.org to learn more about the program, including the designation process.

