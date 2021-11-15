GAF Begins Commercial Production at Fourth Polyiso Insulation Manufacturing Location

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF announced today that it has expanded its commercial roofing operations with the start of production at the company's fourth polyisocyanurate (polyiso) insulation manufacturing plant for its EnergyGuard™ line of products. Strategically located in New Columbia, Pennsylvania, this new facility enables GAF to add manufacturing capacity and elevate service to customers in the Northeast.

"We're thrilled to officially begin commercial polyiso insulation production in New Columbia," said John Altmeyer, Executive Chairman, GAF Commercial Roofing. "While supply chain issues worsened by the ongoing pandemic have created industry-wide shortages in the raw material needed to manufacture polyiso, our investment in this new facility enables GAF to maximize manufacturing capacity to meet demand and puts us in a prime position to increase capacity as soon as supply is restored."

Construction on the 250,000 square foot building—which is home to a production line roughly the size of two and a half football fields—began in 2019. Production will continue to build in the coming months and ramp up to full capacity as raw materials become more readily available. Fifty new jobs were added in New Columbia as a result of this new operation.

"GAF has been part of the New Columbia community since 2017. This is an ideal location for the new polyiso insulation plant given the talented workforce in the area and its proximity to major highways and railways," said Michael Widerquist, Plant Manager, GAF-New Columbia. "The team and culture of innovation and growth we have here is the perfect match to not only succeed in starting up this new production line but also to serve and support the community for many years to come."

GAF New Columbia also manufactures commercial thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) products and Cobra® Ridge Vent products for residential applications in a building adjacent to the new polyiso plant. With these two manufacturing plants side-by-side, GAF will be able to bundle shipments for TPO and polyiso insulation, ensuring the products can be delivered to a job site together.

"As leaders in the roofing industry, GAF is investing in manufacturing capacity and capabilities to continue fulfilling our goal of protecting what matters most," said Jim Schnepper, Chief Executive Officer of GAF. "This added capacity will enable us to continue to expand our position in commercial roofing and deliver superior service to our customers."

The company also manufactures GAF EnergyGuard™ Polyiso Insulation at its Cedar City, Utah; Gainesville, Texas; and Statesboro, Georgia locations.

About GAF

GAF is North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer and a part of Standard Industries, a global company focused on building materials. GAF's products include a comprehensive portfolio of roofing and waterproofing solutions for residential and commercial properties as well as for civil engineering applications. The full GAF offering is supported by an extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. GAF continues to be a leader in quality and offers comprehensive warranty protection on its products and systems. The company's success is driven by a commitment to empowering its people to deliver advanced quality and purposeful innovation. Learn more at www.GAF.com.

