GAF Continues to Elevate Curb Appeal with #1-Selling Timberline HDZ® Shingles - Introducing the New Bold Definition Color Collection

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF , a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, announced today that the GAF Timberline HDZ® Shingles will now offer a new Bold Definition color collection alongside the High Definition colors customers already know and love. The new color collection makes a roof the focal feature with rich tones and striking contrasts while delivering peace of mind. Featuring four new colors: Chestnut Valley, Cliffside, Midnight Mesa and Sierra Sand, the collection is inspired by top-selling colors and shingle trends.

"With two distinct color collections to choose from, Timberline HDZ® Shingles always make a great first impression," said Chris Rector, Chief Marketing Officer at GAF. "We are investing in roofing that offers colors homeowners love with the protection they deserve. Our enhanced color offering ensures that every homeowner has more choices and can achieve unrivaled beauty that demands a second look."

Installation remains simple with exclusive LayerLock® Technology, StrikeZone® Nailing area (the industry's widest nailing zone) and proprietary Dura Grip™ Adhesive – promising ease of installation with strong protection against the elements. Timberline HDZ® Shingles are eligible for the WindProven™ Limited Wind Warranty, the industry's only wind warranty with no wind speed limit when installed with four required GAF accessories.

GAF shingles continue to offer top-line protection and additional special warranties. Timberline HDZ® Shingles feature proprietary time-release algae-fighting technology to help protect against algae-staining with an available 25-year StainGuard Plus™ Algae Protection Limited Warranty. UL2218 Class 3 Impact Rating and Class A Fire Rating make Timberline HDZ® Shingles an ideal choice for homeowners.

To learn more about Timberline HDZ® Shingles, warranties or to find a GAF Certified contractor in your area, visit www.GAF.com/HDZ . Both Timberline HDZ® color collections, including The new Bold Definition color collection, will be on display in booth 3601 at the 2026 International Roofing Expo from January 20-22 in Las Vegas, NV.

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, business owners and roofing professionals with its innovative solutions and focus on exceptional service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to strengthen its communities and industry through investments in career development, sustainable products, and local community resilience. Learn more at www.GAF.com .

