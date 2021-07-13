GAF Energy Begins Hiring for Solar Roofing Manufacturing
Open Positions To Staff New San Jose R&D and Manufacturing Facility
Jul 13, 2021, 09:00 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy, a leading provider and manufacturer of roof-integrated solar solutions in North America, has begun hiring for its planned 112,000-square-foot facility in San Jose, California, which is expected to be operational later this year. Once construction is complete, the facility will serve as the company's center for research and development and manufacturing, bringing traditionally off-shored solar manufacturing to the U.S. GAF Energy is hiring for roles in research and development, manufacturing, administrative support, and associated positions at the new facility.
"Solar roofing is the future; we're hiring people to realize that future," said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. "For residential solar to truly reach the mass market, we need a product that protects the home as well as it protects the planet. We believe that co-locating R&D and manufacturing is a huge step towards achieving that vision--and it all begins with hiring the best and brightest. We're manufacturing here in California in large part because we know that this is where the talent is."
"GAF Energy's new facility will bring traditionally off-shored solar manufacturing to the center of Silicon Valley. GAF Energy's HQ in San Jose will provide hundreds of clean energy job opportunities in development, manufacturing, and administrative support to our city. We are excited for GAF Energy to call our city home and evolve the future of solar jobs in the South Bay," said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.
GAF Energy announced the buildout of its San Jose facility earlier this year. The company is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate energy from every roof™. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy offers homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of GAF-certified roofers.
People interested in positions with GAF Energy at the facility and across the country can find out more at: https://www.gaf.energy/careers/
About GAF Energy
GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also provides commercial tax equity funding for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy.
