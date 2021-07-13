GAF Energy Begins Hiring for Solar Roofing Manufacturing

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a leading provider and manufacturer of roof-integrated solar solutions in North America, has begun hiring for its planned 112,000-square-foot facility in San Jose, California, which is expected to be operational later this year. Once construction is complete, the facility will serve as the company's center for research and development and manufacturing, bringing traditionally off-shored solar manufacturing to the U.S. GAF Energy is hiring for roles in research and development, manufacturing, administrative support, and associated positions at the new facility.

"Solar roofing is the future; we're hiring people to realize that future," said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. "For residential solar to truly reach the mass market, we need a product that protects the home as well as it protects the planet. We believe that co-locating R&D and manufacturing is a huge step towards achieving that vision--and it all begins with hiring the best and brightest. We're manufacturing here in California in large part because we know that this is where the talent is."