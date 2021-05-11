GAF Energy Builds Out U.S. Solar R&D And Manufacturing Facility

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy, a leading provider of roof-integrated solar solutions, has leased and begun critical improvements on a 112,000-square-foot facility in San Jose, California. Once construction is complete, the new facility will serve as the company's center for research and development and manufacturing, bringing traditionally off-shored solar manufacturing to the U.S. The buildout of the property and its ongoing operations will result in hundreds of U.S.-based, clean energy manufacturing jobs and a solar roof product that is made in America. As part of Standard Industries and a sister company to GAF, GAF Energy brings extensive roofing manufacturing and R&D expertise to the solar industry.

"Driving the next generation of solar innovation is a top priority for our business—and we're proud to be making this investment here in the U.S.," said David Millstone and David Winter, co-CEOs of Standard Industries. "With this facility, GAF Energy is advancing our vision of an integrated product that's attractive, affordable, reliable, and easily installed, so that every new roof has the option to generate solar power."

"We're extremely excited to have found a home for our first combination R&D and manufacturing facility. Solar roofing is the future of the industry; the research, innovation, and manufacturing for that future will start at this facility," said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. "The co-location of R&D and manufacturing is a huge benefit for the scientists pushing the envelope on what's possible for the product, and the engineers responsible for rolling it off the line."

GAF Energy empowers roofing contractors across the U.S. with a comprehensive and economical approach to solar installations. The company designed its current product to provide an attractive, low-profile alternative to rack-mounted solar panels, which are typically drilled through the roof's shingles. The GAF Energy solar system in-market today is integrated into the roofing system, ensuring that the primary function of the roof—to protect the home from the elements—remains intact. High-efficiency solar panels optimize power output and maximize aesthetic appeal, combining robust flashing with a sleek black perimeter shield to help reduce the risk of leaks and animal intrusion.

Roofing contractors interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: https://www.gaf.energy/roofers/

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 15,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building materials assets and next-generation solar solutions. Throughout its 140-year history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Siplast, GAF Energy, Schiedel and SGI, as well as related businesses 40 North, a multi-billion-dollar investment platform, 40 North Ventures and Winter Properties. For more information, visit https://www.standardindustries.com/ .

SOURCE GAF Energy

Related Links

https://www.gaf.energy/

