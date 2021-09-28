GAF Energy Completes Build Out Of First U.S. Solar R&D And Manufacturing Facility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy, a leading provider of roof-integrated solar solutions, has completed critical improvements and begun moving into their new 112,000-square-foot facility in San Jose, California. The new facility will serve as the company's center for research and development and manufacturing. The company is continuing to hire for positions at the facility in clean energy manufacturing and associated jobs. As part of Standard Industries and a sister company to GAF, the largest roofing manufacturer in North America, GAF Energy brings extensive roofing manufacturing and R&D expertise to the solar industry.

"We're pleased to have completed the build out of our facility ahead of schedule. This is the next step in delivering a reliable, durable, attractive and easy to install solar roof to market," said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. "If you take the resources and expertise of Standard, one of the world's largest private companies, and combine them with a team that is dedicated to driving energy from every roof, you have the ability to scale a next-generation, cutting-edge solar product — that's what we're doing at this new facility."

"I'm happy to welcome GAF Energy to our South San Jose community," said Assemblymember Ash Kalra. "Creating green jobs and expanding access to renewable energy is instrumental to a sustainable and equitable future."

"With construction complete on GAF Energy's new Edenvale facility, our city is looking at the on-shoring of hundreds of clean energy employment opportunities in development, manufacturing, and administrative support at a critical juncture for our local economy," said San José Mayor Sam Liccardo. "These homegrown solar roofing jobs will contribute to the vitality of our green energy industry in Silicon Valley, and I applaud GAF Energy for expanding and investing in our vibrant talent pool."

GAF Energy empowers roofing contractors across the U.S. with a comprehensive and economical approach to solar installations. The company designed its current product to provide an attractive, low-profile alternative to rack-mounted solar panels, which are typically drilled through the roof's shingles. The GAF Energy solar system in-market today is integrated into the roofing system, ensuring that the primary function of the roof—to protect the home from the elements—remains intact. High-efficiency solar panels optimize power output and maximize aesthetic appeal, combining robust flashing with a sleek black perimeter shield to help reduce the risk of leaks and animal intrusion.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 15,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building materials assets and next-generation solar solutions. Throughout its 140-year history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Siplast, GAF Energy, Schiedel and SGI, as well as related businesses 40 North, a multi-billion-dollar investment platform, 40 North Ventures and Winter Properties. For more information, visit https://www.standardindustries.com/ .

