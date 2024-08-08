GAF Energy Launches Timberline Solar™ Roof for Minnesota Residents

Award-Winning Solar Roof Boasts World's First Nailable Solar Shingle Now Available in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, today announced the launch of its innovative Timberline Solar™ roof for sale in Minnesota. Timberline Solar™ , the only system on the market to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials, will initially be available in the Twin Cities metro area for purchase and installation by local roofers. The award-winning solar roofing system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle (ES) and is assembled at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing facilities.

GAF Energy's Timberline Solar ES™ boasts an industry-defying depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. Timberline Solar was the first product to achieve UL’s 7103 certification, which certifies that GAF Energy’s product meets UL’s rigorous electrical, building, and safety standards as a roofing product and a solar energy product.

"Minnesota homeowners need a durable solar product that can withstand the state's tough conditions, and Timberline Solar is a durable, attractive, affordable choice for homeowners replacing their roof," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "We're excited to bring the next generation of solar and building products to Minnesota."

The Timberline Solar ES™ boasts an industry-defying depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. It was the first product to achieve UL's 7103 certification, which certifies that GAF Energy's product meets UL's rigorous electrical, building, and safety standards as a roofing product and a solar energy product. GAF Energy recently expanded its manufacturing capacity with a 450,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas.

Minnesota homeowners interested in solar roofing options and roofers interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: www.gaf.energy .

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, Timberline Solar™, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award , named The Best Solar Shingle by CNET, and an NAHB Best of IBS Award . GAF Energy develops and assembles its products in the United States at its facilities in California and Texas. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

SOURCE GAF Energy