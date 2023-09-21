GAF ENERGY OPENING SALES AND CUSTOMER OPERATIONS CENTER IN KANSAS CITY

New Office Hiring for Project Coordinators and Sales Staff to Meet Growing Demand for Timberline Solar™ Roofing

SAN JOSE, Calif. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, is opening a new sales and customer operations center in Kansas City, Missouri. The new location will serve as a national sales and customer operations hub and will employ dozens of people when fully staffed. Kansas City is the company's third significant hub, joining GAF Energy's headquarters in San Jose , California and the under-construction manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas . GAF Energy's award winning solar roof– Timberline Solar ™–features the world's first nailable solar shingle and is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.

"We believe that the future of energy is solar roofs, produced in American manufacturing facilities. For solar roofs to reach that potential, we need to reach homeowners in every part of the country," said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. "Our new Kansas City office enables us to streamline our customer and project support to help achieve our goal of generating energy from every roof."

GAF Energy announced the construction of a new 450,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas, to meet growing demand for the Timberline Solar™ roof in the summer of 2022. The Georgetown manufacturing facility will increase the company's capacity by 500% and bring total production of its solar shingle to 300 megawatts annually, making GAF Energy the largest producer of solar roofing in the world.

People interested in joining the GAF Energy team in Kansas City or around the country can view and apply for job postings at: https://www.gaf.energy/careers/ .

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, SGI, Schiedel, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. For more information, visit www.standardindustries.com.

SOURCE GAF Energy