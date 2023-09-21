GAF ENERGY OPENING SALES AND CUSTOMER OPERATIONS CENTER IN KANSAS CITY

News provided by

GAF Energy

21 Sep, 2023, 11:01 ET

New Office Hiring for Project Coordinators and Sales Staff to Meet Growing Demand for Timberline Solar™ Roofing

SAN JOSE, Calif. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, is opening a new sales and customer operations center in Kansas City, Missouri. The new location will serve as a national sales and customer operations hub and will employ dozens of people when fully staffed.  Kansas City is the company's third significant hub, joining GAF Energy's headquarters in San Jose, California and the under-construction manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas. GAF Energy's award winning solar roof–Timberline Solar–features the world's first nailable solar shingle and is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.

"We believe that the future of energy is solar roofs, produced in American manufacturing facilities. For solar roofs to reach that potential, we need to reach homeowners in every part of the country," said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. "Our new Kansas City office enables us to streamline our customer and project support to help achieve our goal of generating energy from every roof."

GAF Energy announced the construction of a new 450,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas, to meet growing demand for the Timberline Solar™ roof in the summer of 2022.  The Georgetown manufacturing facility will increase the company's capacity by 500% and bring total production of its solar shingle to 300 megawatts annually, making GAF Energy the largest producer of solar roofing in the world.

People interested in joining the GAF Energy team in Kansas City or around the country can view and apply for job postings at: https://www.gaf.energy/careers/.

About GAF Energy
GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

About Standard Industries
Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, SGI, Schiedel, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. For more information, visit www.standardindustries.com.

SOURCE GAF Energy

Also from this source

GAF Energy's Martin DeBono Joins the Fast Company Impact Council

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.