GAF Energy Receives Miami-Dade County Approval for Solar Roof

Decision Makes Timberline Solar the Only Solar Roof on the Market with Miami-Dade County Approval

MIAMI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ , the world's first nailable solar shingle, has been approved by Miami-Dade County's Product Control Sector after an extensive multi-month review and evaluation. The County's decision confirms that Timberline Solar meets or exceeds the High Velocity Hurricane Zone requirements of the Florida Building Code standards for safety, wind resistance, and waterproofing. Timberline Solar is the only solar roof on the market that's approved by Miami-Dade County. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, produces Timberline Solar at the company's facilities in California and Texas.

"Timberline Solar is the first product to incorporate solar into traditional roofing processes and materials, prioritizing resilience against extreme weather conditions like strong winds and heavy rains," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "We're proud to be the only solar roof on the market approved by Miami-Dade's thorough review process and this decision marks another milestone as we work to lead the future of clean energy."

The Timberline Solar Energy Shingle (ES) has a depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. Timberline Solar, the first to be certified to UL 7103 as a Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Roof Covering, meets a host of rigorous third-party safety standards covering both roofing and solar. The company's recently completed 450,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas, established GAF Energy as the largest producer of solar roofing in the world.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, Timberline Solar™, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award , named The Best Solar Shingle by CNET, and an NAHB Best of IBS Award . GAF Energy develops and assembles its products in the United States at its facilities in California and Texas.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, SGI, Schiedel, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. For more information, visit www.standardindustries.com.

