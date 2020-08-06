GAF Energy Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Promotions in Sales, Marketing, and Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a leading provider of roof-integrated solar solutions in North America, today announced several promotions within its leadership team. Jason Barrett has been named Vice President of Residential & Commercial Sales, taking on additional responsibilities after many successful years leading commercial tax equity efforts at GAF and GAF Energy for large scale renewables projects. Keally DeWitt has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing & Public Policy, directing communications, demand generation, channel marketing, content and brand, and state and federal public policy engagement. Reynolds Holmes has been named Senior Director of Services & Product Management, overseeing software, services, hardware development, design, and customer operations.

"GAF Energy is constantly working to become a stronger and better company and these three promotions are important steps," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "Jason has been an important part of our tax equity team from the start and will add depth, experience, and skill as head of our residential and commercial sales efforts. Keally has done a fantastic job leading our marketing and public policy work and positioning GAF Energy as the industry leader. Reynolds has demonstrated strong leadership in system design, services, hardware oversight, and customer operations since joining the team last year. They are all key players and bring their wisdom, knowledge, and determination to the best team in solar."

Jason Barrett , Vice President, Residential & Commercial Sales

Jason Barrett joined GAF in 2015 as VP of Renewable Energy, Structured Finance, and Investments (a team incorporated into GAF Energy in 2019). Prior to GAF, Jason served as Chief Commercial Officer of Sol-Wind and a founding partner of Paladin Strategic Partners. He has held senior positions at Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Fannie Mae, and Morgan Stanley. He has a BBA in Finance and International Business from Howard University and an MBA from Cornell University, where he was a Robert Toigo Fellow.

Keally DeWitt, Vice President, Marketing & Public Policy

Prior to joining GAF Energy, Keally worked in marketing and public policy leadership roles at Sunrun and SunPower. As the National Organizing Director of The Alliance for Solar Choice (TASC), Fortune magazine described the netroots work she pioneered as "radically changing" political advocacy through digital technology. Keally also served as Head of Marketing at Mosaic. She has a BA from Brown University.

Reynolds Holmes , Senior Director, Services & Product Management

Prior to joining GAF Energy, Reynolds held senior leadership positions at both SolarCity and Tesla, where he led launches of new energy products, services, and experiences designed for scale. He earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from Yale University and is currently pursuing an MBA at the University of Oregon.

GAF Energy empowers roofing contractors across the U.S. with a comprehensive and economical approach to solar installations. The GAF Energy solar system couples innovative, attractive, and affordable solar technology with fast, easy installation. Designed to provide a good-looking, low-profile alternative to rack-mounted solar panels -- which are typically drilled through the roof's shingles -- GAF Energy solar integrates directly with the roofing system and is part of the primary water-shedding layer. The company recently announced new super high-efficiency solar panels to optimize a customer's power output and maximize aesthetic appeal.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

