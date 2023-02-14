GAF Energy's Keally DeWitt Named 'Top Leader in Technology'

Company's Vice President of Marketing and Public Policy Honored by Parks & Associates in Advance of Smart Energy Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GEORGETOWN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy's Vice President of Marketing and Public Policy Keally DeWitt has been honored as a Top Leader in Technology in the Energy Management Category by Parks & Associates. The honor comes in advance of the Parks & Associates Smart Energy Summit in Austin, Texas where both DeWitt, and GAF Energy President Martin DeBono, will speak about the future of energy. GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company, is the leading provider of solar roofing in North America with their award winning Timberline Solar™ roof.

"It's a thrill to be honored for doing the important work of bringing solar to the mass market. I'm proud to be recognized as a leader in a STEM field who is part of a fantastic and diverse team that is making a tremendous impact for our planet. It's a privilege to tell clean energy stories, ones that are fascinating from a science and engineering perspective, that engage people to take climate action," said DeWitt.

DeWitt is an important part of the team that has made the Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle the most-awarded solar shingle in the world. Since its launch in early 2022, Timberline Solar™ has received more than 30 design and innovation awards, including from CES, TIME, Fast Company, Popular Science, Green Builder, Good Housekeeping, and the National Association of Home Builders. To meet its growing demand, GAF Energy is significantly increasing its Timberline Solar™ manufacturing capacity with the construction of a new 450,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing and roofers interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: www.gaf.energy.

For more information about the Smart Energy Summit, visit: https://www.parksassociates.com/events/smart-energy-summit

About GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™

GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America. Timberline Solar™ is in a class of its own: reliable, durable, cost-effective, easy to install, and aesthetically superior. The Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle (ES) boasts an industry-defying depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. Timberline Solar™ is produced at the company's San Jose, California facility and GAF Energy is building a second manufacturing facility outside of Austin in Georgetown, Texas.

