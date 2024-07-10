GAF Energy's Timberline Solar Roof Earns Approval by Sterling Ranch Community

Award-Winning Solar Roof Meets High Standards of Colorado Master-Planned Community: Sterling Ranch Committed to Achieving 100% Renewable Electricity by 2030

LITTLETON, Colo., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ , the world's first nailable solar shingle, has been approved for installation by the Sterling Ranch master-planned community. The acceptance confirms that Timberline Solar™ meets or exceeds the community's extremely high standards for safety, energy production, and aesthetics. The availability of Timberline Solar™ will help Sterling Ranch reach its sustainability targets , including the goal of achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2030. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, produces Timberline Solar at the company's manufacturing facilities in California and Texas.

"We're proud to have Timberline Solar approved for installation in Sterling Ranch, a master-planned community in Colorado, known for its high standards," said David Kaltsas, Chief Revenue Officer, GAF Energy. "With Timberline Solar, homeowners can enjoy a beautiful, efficient solar roof that's built to endure Colorado's tough winter conditions, including heavy snow. At GAF Energy, we are committed to making the most aesthetically pleasing and durable solar roof on the market."

The Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle (ES) boasts an industry-defying depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. Timberline Solar™ meets a host of rigorous third-party safety standards covering both roofing and solar. The company's recently completed 450,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas, will make GAF Energy the largest producer of solar roofing in the world.

Consumers interested in learning more about Timberline Solar™ can visit: https://www.gaf.energy/timberline-solar

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, Timberline Solar™, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award , named The Best Solar Shingle by CNET, and an NAHB Best of IBS Award . GAF Energy develops and assembles its products in the United States at its facilities in California and Texas. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, SGI, Schiedel, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. For more information, visit www.standardindustries.com .

