GAF Introduces Community Matters Social Impact Initiative

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America, launched a new social impact initiative called GAF Community Matters to strengthen and support the communities it serves. GAF has renewed its partnerships with several non-profit organizations as a part of this effort, committing more than $6 million in financial and in-kind donations in 2020 to help neighbors, create disaster resiliency and build community - including materials to roof over 1,500 homes.

"GAF is committed to protecting what matters most, not only through our products, but as neighbors and partners in the communities where we live and work," said Jim Schnepper, President of GAF. "Our partners within GAF's new Community Matters initiative will help us amplify our collective impact together; bringing meaningful change to our communities in new and exciting ways."

GAF is committing its expertise, products and financial resources to help power the potential of the communities in which it operates, and to aid people that are in need every day and during critical times of disaster. GAF is working in partnership with leading organizations, including the following:

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries around the world. GAF has established a unique Community Contractor Program with Habitat that donates roofing materials and connects local Habitat organizations with independent contractors enrolled in GAF's certified contractor program to address a critical need for safe, decent and affordable housing. Today, GAF is proud to be among Habitat's generous partners, supporting the installation of over 2,000 roofs since 2011.

Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. GAF aims to shorten the road to recovery for communities hit by disasters, particularly for low-attention disasters that do not receive significant resources, and will help train at least 100 GAF employees as volunteers for Team Rubicon deployment in 2020. To date, GAF has helped support nearly 4,000 volunteer disaster response deployments with Team Rubicon.

Good360 is a global leader in product philanthropy, and partners with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through its network of diverse nonprofits that support people in need. GAF will donate roofing materials and other supplies to help Good360 address the long-term needs of communities recovering from disasters. In 2019, GAF provided 56 truckloads of roofing materials to Good360, which were distributed to approximately 20 non-profit partners nationwide to roof more than 600 properties.

Project for Public Spaces is dedicated to helping people create and sustain public spaces that build strong communities. GAF is investing in the development of physical spaces where community members can come together in areas that are home to GAF manufacturing operations. GAF will also continue working with Project for Public Spaces, GAF employees, service organizations and local governments to address the distinctive needs in communities where GAF's plants and headquarters are located.

Further expanding its commitment to these partners through the GAF Community Matters initiative builds on existing efforts to improve communities and connect experts with nonprofits who need their skills. As part of these efforts, employees will also have expanded opportunities to get involved from volunteer time off to connecting them with causes that are close to them, including an employee relief fund. For more information about GAF's social impact efforts, please visit www.gaf.com/communitymatters .

About GAF

GAF is North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer and a part of Standard Industries, a global company focused on building materials. GAF's products include a comprehensive portfolio of roofing and waterproofing solutions for residential and commercial properties as well as for civil engineering applications. The full GAF offering is supported by an extensive national network of independent certified contractors. GAF continues to be a leader in quality and offers comprehensive warranty protection on its products and systems. The company's success is driven by a commitment to empowering its people to deliver advanced quality and purposeful innovation. Learn more at www.gaf.com .

