GAF Partners Acquires Hydrex Pest Control Co., One of San Diego's Oldest and Most Trusted Names in Pest Management

A 105-Year Legacy Finds Its Next Chapter

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Partners is proud to announce the completed acquisition of Hydrex Pest Control Co. of San Diego & Imperial Counties (www.hydrexsd.com). Founded in 1921, Hydrex has one of the longest operating histories of any pest and termite control company in Southern California — 105 years of showing up for families, protecting homes, and building relationships that span generations.

The acquisition brings together experienced new ownership with the trusted Hydrex brand and team that customers have counted on for more than a century. Hydrex offers residential pest control, rodent control and exclusion, and termite treatment and wood repair services — the kind of essential, hands-on work that keeps San Diego homes safe and comfortable year-round.

Jonathan Kaplan, the company's new CEO commented: "When we first learned about Hydrex, we were immediately struck by the depth of loyalty between this company and its customers. People have been calling the same phone number and working with the same team members for decades — that kind of trust is incredibly rare and genuinely special. We intend to honor it."

Brant Claussen, who joins as Senior Vice President, added: "Hydrex has built something that most businesses only dream of — authentic, enduring relationships. Our role is to be good stewards of that legacy while helping more San Diego and Imperial County residents discover the experience of working with a team that truly cares and prioritizes long-term service."

The new ownership team's investment thesis centers on the significant organic growth opportunity available in the San Diego and Imperial County pest control and termite markets — two of the most active service categories in Southern California. The team also anticipates acquiring complementary companies serving the greater San Diego market.

All of Hydrex's dedicated field technicians, customer service staff, and operational team will remain in place. The company will continue operating under the Hydrex Pest Control name.

About Hydrex Pest Control Co.

Founded in 1921, Hydrex Pest Control Co. of San Diego & Imperial Counties is one of Southern California's longest-operating pest management companies, serving residential and commercial customers throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties. Hydrex specializes in general pest control, rodent control and exclusion, and termite treatment services. For more information, visit hydrexsd.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Kaplan | Hydrex Pest Control Co. of San Diego

[email protected] | hydrexsd.com

800.735.7378

SOURCE Hydrex Pest Control Co. of San Diego