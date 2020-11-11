GAF Timberline HDZ and Timberline CS Roofing Shingles Earn NSF International Environmental Product Declarations

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF, North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, announced two new Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its Timberline® HDZ™ and Timberline CS Shingles.

NSF International recognized both residential roofing solutions for cradle-to-grave excellence, underscoring GAF's growing commitment to transparency and sustainability in its products that support green building.

"Product transparency is a key factor in delivering new and innovative building materials with a focus on sustainability, and we're proud to see our GAF Timberline HDZ and CS shingles receive these environmental product declarations from NSF," said Jeff Terry, Vice President of CSR and Sustainability at GAF. "Helping build a more sustainable world begins with greener building, and we're committed to supporting the building and design community with innovative and more sustainable products."

GAF holds a combined 45 environmental product declarations/certifications across its portfolio of residential and commercial roofing solutions from NSF International and Underwriters Laboratories (UL). The lifecycle assessment process for EPD certifications plays a key role in helping GAF better understand the environmental impact of its products, and inform new approaches in manufacturing green building solutions.

Visit Sustainable Minds' Transparency Catalog to view the portfolio of GAF EPD certifications, and to learn more about GAF's growing focus on sustainability, please visit www.GAF.com/sustainability.

About GAF

GAF is North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer and a part of Standard Industries, a global company focused on building materials. GAF's products include a comprehensive portfolio of roofing and waterproofing solutions for residential and commercial properties as well as for civil engineering applications. The full GAF offering is supported by an extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. GAF continues to be a leader in quality and offers comprehensive warranty protection on its products and systems. The company's success is driven by a commitment to empowering its people to deliver advanced quality and purposeful innovation. Learn more at www.gaf.com.

