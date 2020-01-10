GAF Unveils Timberline HDZ Shingles Powered by LayerLock Technology

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF, North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, announced the nationwide launch of Timberline® HDZ™ shingles, powered by new and innovative LayerLock™ technology. Combined with all the benefits of America's top-selling shingle, LayerLock technology mechanically fuses the common bond in Timberline HDZ shingles to offer:

A roofing contractor installs new GAF Timberline® HDZ™ roofing shingles with ease and accuracy thanks to StrikeZone™ nailing area. GAF Timberline® HDZ™ roofing shingles are powered by innovative LayerLock™ technology.

Up to 99.9% nailing accuracy thanks to our new StrikeZone ™ nailing area - up to 600% larger v. Timberline HD ® shingles

nailing area - up to 600% larger v. Timberline HD shingles Up to 30% faster nail fastening during installation v. Timberline HD® shingles

Dual-phase shingle-to-shingle seal with our Dura Grip ™ sealant and StrikeZone nailing area, and an asphalt-to-asphalt monolithic bond for durability, strength and powerful wind uplift performance

sealant and StrikeZone nailing area, and an asphalt-to-asphalt monolithic bond for durability, strength and powerful wind uplift performance Compatibility with Timberline HD roofing shingles

"Roofing contractors have been asking for new ways to help accelerate and grow their business, and we're excited to introduce technology that can make their jobs faster and easier with Timberline HDZ shingles," said Jim Schnepper, President of GAF. "This represents some of the most exciting innovation in the roofing industry today, backed by the quality and reliability homeowners have trusted for more than 130 years with GAF."

Roofing contractors can now also offer homeowners a GAF WindProven™ limited wind warranty, the first wind warranty for roofing shingles with no maximum wind speed limit, when installing GAF shingles with LayerLock technology and four qualifying GAF accessories. For information on qualifying GAF roofing accessories, please visit www.gaf.com/LRS.

GAF Timberline HDZ shingles will be on display for a national audience for the first time at the 2020 International Roofing Expo from February 4-6 in Dallas, TX. Conference attendees can visit GAF at booth 4404 and the neighboring GAF CARE Corner for live demonstrations, or go online at www.gaf.com/layerlock to learn more.

About GAF

GAF is North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer and a part of Standard Industries, a global company focused on building materials. GAF's products include a comprehensive portfolio of roofing and waterproofing solutions for residential and commercial properties as well as for civil engineering applications. The full GAF offering is supported by an extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. GAF continues to be a leader in quality and offers comprehensive warranty protection on its products and systems. The company's success is driven by a commitment to empowering its people to deliver advanced quality and purposeful innovation. Learn more at www.gaf.com.

