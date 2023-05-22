Gafcon, Inc. Congratulates Anser Advisory, LLC on the Acquisition of Gafcon Digital, Inc.

News provided by

Gafcon, Inc.

22 May, 2023, 18:14 ET

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gafcon, Inc. (Gafcon), a leading provider of comprehensive construction project management services, extends warm congratulations to Anser Advisory, LLC on its recent acquisition of Gafcon Digital, Inc. (GDI), formerly a Gafcon affiliate specializing in software agnostic systems integration for the digital building lifecycle. Prior to the acquisition, Gafcon transitioned GDI to operate as an independent entity in April 2022.

Continue Reading

Gafcon takes immense pride in the accomplishments of GDI and eagerly anticipates its future growth and success under the guidance of Anser Advisory, leveraging the larger platform provided.

It is important to emphasize that despite GDI's acquisition by Anser Advisory, Gafcon remains a separate and independent entity continuing its business as usual in the program, project management and project controls space across various sectors, including commercial, educational, healthcare, infrastructure and residential.

To learn more about Gafcon and its comprehensive range of services, please visit www.gafcon.com.

SOURCE Gafcon, Inc.

Also from this source

Gafcon, Inc. Tapped for Redevelopment Project to Convert Bank Headquarters to Medical Facility

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.