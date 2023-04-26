Gaffney Funeral Home and Powers Funeral Home Leverage Careopolis to Enhance Healing and Quality of Life

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaffney Funeral Home, Powers Funeral Home and CareFlash announced today having entered into a collaborative agreement that leverages togetherness, empathy and nostalgia in enhancing all sorts of healing journeys. This agreement provides clients, families and communities access to CareFlash's signature platform, "The Careopolis, a Metropolis of Love and Empathy."

Gaffney Funeral Home Landing Page: https://www.gaffneyfuneralhome.com/careopolis (PRNewsfoto/CareFlash) Sample Careopolis Homepage (PRNewsfoto/CareFlash)

As in the brief video on Gaffney's (https://www.gaffneyfuneralhome.com/careopolis) or Powers' website (https://www.powersfuneralhome.com/careopolis), a Careopolis is an online "caring community," created and operated by a family and invited loved ones. It contains components that enhance quality and durability in how loved ones engage throughout healing or aging journeys; chronic, cognitive or behavioral illness; or in celebrating a loved one's memory. Each Careopolis contains an interactive voice-driven storytelling solution, collaboration calendar, community blog, photo/video-sharing capabilities and more. A Careopolis enhances how loved ones are:

Engaged as a supportive fabric of connectedness

Empowered with empathy, more than sympathies or well-wishes

More along for the journey, and less part of the landscape

Adds CareFlash founder, Jay Drayer, "I started CareFlash in 2005 after a lengthy caretaking experience surrounding a loved one whose illness resulted in their passing. Caring for them required constant attention, family updates and organizing support. Loved ones want to engage but don't know how. Families crave socialization but are lukewarm about the repetitive well-wishes and sympathies. Friends keep asking 'How can we help?', but engagement remains consistently thin. The uncertainty between doctor appointments crushes your optimism and resilience. Caretakers need respite but grow weary anticipating it. The Careopolis was created to strengthen the depth, durability and authenticity of engagement and support among loved ones."

Adds Corey Gaffney, Owner, Gaffney Funeral Home and Powers Funeral Home, "Forward-thinking funeral providers view our role in broader, more holistic ways than has traditionally been the case. Each Careopolis advances our core values and mindset for caring for the 'whole person' which is compelling to how people bond with our organization. Our profession tends to be 'high-touch and low-tech' and we value how each Careopolis exemplifies our commitment to innovation in how we support families. Quality family care comes first in our organizations and each Careopolis elevates that commitment even higher. We have been offering The Careopolis for 11 months, and been pleasantly surprised by the thousands of people using it. Most impressively, many families use it in 'upstream' circumstances, in navigating every imaginable manner of healing. Seeing the growth of families and communities using The Careopolis, we know people find it helpful and even needed."

About CareFlash

Now into its 19th year, CareFlash has built a longstanding reputation for empowering organizations who appreciate the importance of aligning their brands with empathy, nostalgia and quality-of-life. Partner organizations range throughout: acute, post-acute, chronic, cognitive, behavioral, hospice/palliative, senior-living, homecare, faith-based, prosthetic, health plans and funeral industries.

About Gaffney Funeral Home and Powers Funeral Home

The Gaffney family's association with funeral service began in 1894 with great-grandfather Lawrence Gaffney. He couldn't have known back then that his son, grandson and great-grandson would follow his footsteps. Each generation has contributed to the Gaffney family business. Today, Gaffney Funeral Home is one of the finest in Tacoma, Lakewood and Puyallup, WA. Powers Funeral Home was founded in the early 1900s, known originally as Spur & Dunlap Undertakers until the 1920s, when Paul Wrigley and Samuel Clements assumed operations, renaming it Wrigley-Clements Funeral Home. In 1956, Pierce Powers purchased, and renamed it Powers Funeral Home. The caring professionals at Powers Funeral Home are here to support you through this difficult time.

Contacts:

CareFlash

Jay Drayer, Founder/CEO

512-368-5421

[email protected]

Gaffney Funeral Home and Powers Funeral Home

Corey Gaffney, CEO

833-236-2428

[email protected]

https://www.careflash.com

https://www.gaffneyfuneralhome.com

https://www.powersfuneralhome.com

SOURCE CareFlash