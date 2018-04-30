Gafisa Files Form 20-F For The Year 2017 And Posts The Document On The Company's Website

SAO PAULO, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GAFISA S.A. (Bovespa: GFSA3; NYSE: GFA) ("Gafisa" or, including all its subsidiaries, the "Company') hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Form 20-F for the year 2017 was filed on April 27, 2018 with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and is available on Gafisa's Investor Relations website at the following address: http://ri.gafisa.com.br.