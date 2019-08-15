Gage Cannabis Co. Launches As A Leading Craft Cannabis Brand In Michigan

"Michigan is an established, flourishing medical marijuana market," said Fabian Monaco, President of Gage. "With industry-leading cultivation, processing, and retail teams, we are poised to make a positive impact on the lives of cannabis patients and local communities."

Each provisioning center will be led by a trained staff of product specialists with the expertise and passion to offer individualized recommendations for each patient's situation and needs. This intimate consultation highlights the attention patients can expect from their Gage experience.

Gage will operate over 150,000 square feet of cultivation space and a state-of-the-art processing facility to supply its 13 provisioning centers. Gage's small batch approach to cultivation and processing will provide for the highest quality cannabis available in the Michigan market.

To supplement a wide range of proprietary products, Gage will partner with a deep roster of internationally renowned brands. Additionally, the company will bring cannabis culture to life in unique ways through meaningful relationships with some of the state's favorite brands. Communities throughout the state will feel the economic impact of Gage's operations and the commitment the brand has to local charities and neighborhood programs.

Gage will celebrate the opening of the brand's first two provisioning centers in Ferndale and Adrian in the coming weeks:

Gage Ferndale

1551 Academy St.

Ferndale, MI 48220

248-504-0506

Opening August 30

Gage Adrian

922 S. Main St.

Adrian, MI 49221

517-366-2527

Opening Early September

Soon patients will be able to find Gage provisioning centers throughout the state, including locations in Detroit, Battle Creek, Bay City, Buena Vista, Center Line, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Traverse City, Lenox Township and more.

To learn more, please visit GageUSA.com .

ABOUT GAGE CANNABIS CO.

Gage Cannabis Co. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for patients in the state of Michigan, and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and multi-state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approval for more than 20 "Class C" cultivation licenses, 3 processing licenses and 13 provisioning centers.

SOURCE Gage Cannabis Co.