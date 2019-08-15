Gage Cannabis Co. Launches As A Leading Craft Cannabis Brand In Michigan
Gage plans to operate 13 provisioning centers, 150,000 square feet of cultivation space and a state-of-the-art processing facility
Aug 15, 2019, 15:40 ET
DETROIT, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gage Cannabis Co., Michigan's leading craft cannabis brand, today announced plans for extensive operational growth within the state. Gage plans to open 13 provisioning centers and hire more than 100 Michigan residents, with the company's first retail location set to open its doors in Ferndale on August 30.
"Michigan is an established, flourishing medical marijuana market," said Fabian Monaco, President of Gage. "With industry-leading cultivation, processing, and retail teams, we are poised to make a positive impact on the lives of cannabis patients and local communities."
Each provisioning center will be led by a trained staff of product specialists with the expertise and passion to offer individualized recommendations for each patient's situation and needs. This intimate consultation highlights the attention patients can expect from their Gage experience.
Gage will operate over 150,000 square feet of cultivation space and a state-of-the-art processing facility to supply its 13 provisioning centers. Gage's small batch approach to cultivation and processing will provide for the highest quality cannabis available in the Michigan market.
To supplement a wide range of proprietary products, Gage will partner with a deep roster of internationally renowned brands. Additionally, the company will bring cannabis culture to life in unique ways through meaningful relationships with some of the state's favorite brands. Communities throughout the state will feel the economic impact of Gage's operations and the commitment the brand has to local charities and neighborhood programs.
Gage will celebrate the opening of the brand's first two provisioning centers in Ferndale and Adrian in the coming weeks:
Gage Ferndale
1551 Academy St.
Ferndale, MI 48220
248-504-0506
Opening August 30
Gage Adrian
922 S. Main St.
Adrian, MI 49221
517-366-2527
Opening Early September
Soon patients will be able to find Gage provisioning centers throughout the state, including locations in Detroit, Battle Creek, Bay City, Buena Vista, Center Line, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Traverse City, Lenox Township and more.
To learn more, please visit GageUSA.com.
ABOUT GAGE CANNABIS CO.
Gage Cannabis Co. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for patients in the state of Michigan, and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and multi-state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approval for more than 20 "Class C" cultivation licenses, 3 processing licenses and 13 provisioning centers.
SOURCE Gage Cannabis Co.
