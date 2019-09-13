Gage Cannabis Co. Offers Nearly $1 Million In Grants To Support Participants Of Michigan MRA Social Equity Program

"We have witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of prohibition enforcement activities on communities around Michigan," said Rosie Riashy, Marketing and Community Manager, Gage Cannabis Co. "These grants will provide much-needed assistance to promising entrepreneurs who have faced legal consequences for their choice to help our state's medical marijuana patients."

Gage will offer 19 grants in recognition of the 19 communities identified by the MRA as having been disproportionately affected by prior marijuana prohibition policies. Each grant of up to $50,000 is intended to offset the cost of license applications and other startup activities. In addition to financial support, Gage will offer recipients the chance to receive hands-on training through visits to Gage facilities, operational oversight and feedback on their business plans.

Gage has identified Ryan Basore, proprietor of Redemption, as the program's first recipient. Basore has spent more than ten years as a champion for cannabis legalization and policy development in Michigan, but was affected by federal prohibition enforcement activities. With Gage's support, Redemption will bring much-needed flower to the shelves of provisioning centers around the state by January 2020.

"I am overwhelmed by the assistance I've received from the Gage team throughout the early stages of developing my business," said Basore. "Their financial contribution and direct feedback have been nothing short of critical to making my dream a reality."

Applicants are required to be participants of the MRA Social Equity Program. Interested candidates should submit a business plan and executive summary to marketing@gageusa.com .

To learn more, please visit GageUSA.com.

ABOUT GAGE CANNABIS CO.

Gage Cannabis Co. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for patients in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through 15 years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and multi-state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approval for more than 20 "Class C" cultivation licenses, 3 processing licenses and 13 provisioning centers.

To learn more, please visit GageUSA.com .

SOURCE Gage Cannabis Co.

Related Links

http://www.GageUSA.com

