Gage Cannabis Co. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com January 7th

DETROIT, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage" or the "Company"), the leading high-quality craft cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, today announced Fabian Monaco, President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on January 7th.

DATE: January 7th, 2021

TIME: 11:30am ET, January 7th, 2021

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ntV6uT

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event atwww.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Gage is one of the largest, vertically integrated operators in Michigan

Exclusive license holder in Michigan of the illustrious Cookies brand for cultivation, processing, and retail; opened the first Cookies location in Detroit in January 2020 with another location opening in Kalamazoo in February 2021

of the illustrious Cookies brand for cultivation, processing, and retail; opened the first Cookies location in in with another location opening in in First successful harvest at its flagship Monitor Township cultivation facility in early December 2020 (three harvests completed as of today's date), increasing the overall cultivation capacity to ~1,000+ lbs/month across three separate cultivation assets

cultivation facility in early (three harvests completed as of today's date), increasing the overall cultivation capacity to ~1,000+ lbs/month across three separate cultivation assets Opening the Company's 6th retail location in Michigan in Grand Rapids on January 15 th, 2021

About Gage Cannabis Co.

Gage Cannabis Co. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 "Class C" cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 13 provisioning centers (dispensaries). To learn more, please visit www.GageUSA.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

http://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

