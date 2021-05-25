Gage Green Group Partners With Klonetics Canada

This joint venture (no pun intended) establishes a new business model for the international cannabis genetics industry. Breeders who are often passed over by big cannabis companies who pirate genetics and trademarks without giving back to the craftsmen who created the strains during decades of prohibition. Says David Bough, CEO of Klonetics, " We currently host one of the rarest breeder-backed genetics books in the world, which when combined with our world class science team, showcases the brilliant work of the world's best breeders, and shares with them the fruits of their creative energy. This will become the fair-share template for the emerging cannabis industry ."

In this groundbreaking deal, a select group of Gage's cultivars will join an exclusive portfolio comprised of breeders and influencers who created the world's most coveted strains today. This new business model allows the breeders to share in the profits via an innovative royalty agreement. "For once, cannabis artists will get paid for their intellectual property and creativity," says Jeff Selsor, Gage's Founder. "This is a win-win scenario," says Bough, "for the breeders and the producers. Coupling exclusive genetics with advanced tissue culture plant production will bring superior products and increased profits to the cannabis industry as a whole."

Gage Green, founded by the legendary geneticist, Jeff Selsor also known as Keyplay, has been a force in the cannabis industry for a generation with his partner Michael Fong. Among their most notable accomplishments, this creative team are recognized champion breeders and cultivators, the creators of 200+ unique crosses including Grape Stomper, Mendo Breath, Mango Puff, High School Sweetheart, & more, a perennial winner of the industry's most prestigious awards.

Klonetics, a Canadian corporation with international presence, is a leader in the industrial scale tissue culture production of cannabis clones and Ready to Flower plants. Using proprietary tissue culture cloning, Klonetics provides growers with genetically superior clones that have consistent growth characteristics and phenotypes. With licensing anticipated in coming weeks, Klonetics aims to be in full production and have sales in coming months from its brand-new state of the art laboratory featuring a 25,000-square-foot vertical growing facility.

Gage Green Group

Website:

www.gagegreengroup.com

IG:

@gagegreengroup

Klonetics

Website:

www.klonetics.com

IG:

@kloneticsplantsciences

SOURCE Gage Green Group

Related Links

https://www.gagegreengroup.com

