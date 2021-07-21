Gage Growth Corp. Adds Two Retail Locations to Portfolio and Eleventh Contract Grower

DETROIT, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, today announced that it has added two more provisioning centers (dispensaries) to its portfolio, which will be located in Flint and Burton, Michigan. The Company now has 15 provisioning center locations in its retail portfolio.

Gage's first retail dispensary in Flint will be located at 4174 W. Pierson Rd., a heavily trafficked area accessible to residents in Flushing and downtown Flint. Gage will also open a retail location in Burton, located at 1234 N. Center Rd.

The Company also announced it has entered into a contract grow agreement with a third-party Michigan cannabis license holder (the "Contract Grower"), adding its eleventh expected Contract Grower to the Company's portfolio for the 2021 calendar year. The Company expects to receive product from the Contract Grower in the fourth quarter of this year in an amount of approximately 250 pounds of dried cannabis per month. As previously disclosed, the Company anticipates adding several more partners and expanding its total cultivation facilities by year end to fourteen locations.

Completion of this transaction and the Company's opening of storefront retail dispensaries in Flint and Burton are subject to state and local regulatory approvals.

"These latest additions to Gage's retail and cultivation portfolios enable the Company to broaden and solidify its position in the Michigan market," said Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage. "We look forward to bringing our world-class cannabis experiences to new communities through our increased retail locations. Gage is committed to investing in the communities in which it operates, and we will approach Flint and Burton with the same high level of integrity, focus on diversity, and dedication to offering a variety of quality products to provide the best cannabis experiences to the region's patients and consumers."

About Gage Growth Corp.

Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 "Class C" cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 15 provisioning centers (dispensaries).

For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gagecannabis.com or www.gageinvestors.com.

