GAGE PRODUCTS COMPANY RECEIVES GM'S OVERDRIVE AWARD FOR 2022

Gage one of only 16 companies honored with the award at a recent GM program

FERNDALE, Mich., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors recognized Gage Products Company as an Overdrive award winner at GM's 31st annual Supplier of the Year awards program in San Antonio, Texas.

Gage Products was one of just 16 companies to earn an Overdrive Award for 2022. The award was presented to Gage Vice President Joe Porco and Assistant Vice President Mark Wiseman.

First offered in 2012, the Overdrive award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement across the General Motors Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization's list of key priorities, including sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence and safety.

"Winning this prestigious award from General Motors was a team effort that involved employees throughout our global organization," Porco said. "We place the highest value on our relationship with GM and being recognized for exemplary work in environmental sustainability is a special honor that all of us have worked extremely hard to earn."

Supplier of the Year and Overdrive award recipients annually are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care, and aftersales and logistics.

"We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team."

Porco noted that Gage has been a GM supplier partner since the early to mid-1980s, adding that the company's 2022 Overdrive Award was won for work in the area of sustainability.

"Gage is committed to helping reduce the environmental footprint of our customers through sustainable business practices and programs that meet the needs of today and support future generations as well," Porco added. "Our closed-loop solvent recycling programs and ultra-low VOC purge solvent blends help promote sustainable product alternatives through the repurposing of what once was considered waste."

About Gage Products Company

As a leading global automotive supplier, Gage Products Company provides sustainable chemical solutions helping its OEM partners reduce overall waste costs, increase quality in process application and reduce environmental impact. Gage is the world's leading automotive-solvent recycling supplier and one of the nation's first Verified Recyclers of hazardous secondary material. Since its founding in 1936, this third-generation family-owned company, headquartered in Ferndale, Michigan has been focused on delivering a safer and more sustainable future. More information is available at www.gageproducts.com .

