Gage Zero and Hillwood Announce Plans to Develop State's First EV Fleet Charging Hub in Texas

The collaboration will increase supply chain resilience and last-mile efficiency that will decrease costs and improve sustainability

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gage Zero LLC (Gage Zero), an Austin-based fleet electrification solutions company that deploys and operates reliable electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and Hillwood, known for its forward-thinking approach to development, are proud to announce plans to develop Texas' first public commercial EV charging facility, catering to trucks and last-mile fleets. Nestled within the 27,000-acre master-planned, mixed-use development of AllianceTexas, this project signifies a significant leap forward in sustainable infrastructure.

Hillwood logo BNSF Alliance Intermodal Facility at Hillwood’s AllianceTexas development Rendering of Gage Zero Electric Truck Charging Hub in AllianceTexas

The EV fleet charging hub marks Hillwood's commitment to future-focused development, addressing both today's transportation needs and tomorrow's resiliency challenges.

AllianceTexas is a global logistics hub consisting of the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ), BNSF Alliance Intermodal Facility, one of the largest intermodal hubs in the nation, Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport (AFW) and direct access to I-35W and State Highway 170.

"This groundbreaking initiative exemplifies our unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable infrastructure solutions that prioritize our customers' needs," said Russell Laughlin, Executive Vice President of Hillwood. "Through the deployment of innovative technologies, we expect to significantly enhance transportation efficiency, particularly in the crucial first and last mile segments of the logistics supply chain. Our vision is to enhance AllianceTexas' forward-thinking infrastructure ecosystem, further empowering businesses to thrive while enabling them to take steps toward meeting tomorrow's supply chain resiliency and reliability challenges."

The Gage Zero team, led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zeina El-Azzi, has $10 billion in combined experience deploying innovative, utility-scale clean energy projects around the globe. The company will develop, own and operate the AllianceTexas EV charging hub as part of its network of sites planned throughout the U.S.

"Hillwood is exactly the type of collaborator Gage Zero wants to work with to fulfill our mission," El-Azzi said. "As innovators and leaders in our industries, together we can solve the complexity of both land development and electrification for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in a convenient location for fleet customers. Projects like this serve as a blueprint for how fleets across the country can partner with land and clean energy developers to reduce their carbon footprint and meet sustainability goals."

Last year, Gage Zero announced a commitment of $300 million from ARC Financial Corp . to develop charging infrastructure sites for medium- and heavy-duty (M/HD) electric fleets because of the scale of impact these vehicles have on the environment. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), though they make up less than 5% of vehicles on the road in the United States today, M/HD fleets account for almost 25% of the transportation sector's emissions with most of that impact on local communities where those trucks operate.

About Gage Zero LLC

Gage Zero is a fleet electrification solutions company based in Austin, Texas building a zero-emission future for people and the planet. Our women-led team of clean energy and transportation experts deploys capital, builds reliable infrastructure and provides comprehensive, cost-effective electrification services that benefit commercial transportation operators, enrich communities, and support local economies. We believe industries working together can empower everyone to participate in a cleaner future. Learn more at gagezero.com.

About AllianceTexas

Developed by Hillwood, AllianceTexas is an unparalleled regional success story that has transformed the North Texas economy and connected the area to global industry. Consisting of 27,000 acres, the development is anchored by the world's first dedicated industrial airport, Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport (AFW), and hosts one of the nation's premier intermodal hubs. Today, AllianceTexas is home to 575 companies that have created more than 66,000 direct jobs and have approximately 58 million square feet of developed commercial real estate assets. The development's cumulative impact since 1989 is an estimated $120 billion for the North Texas region. For additional information, please visit www.alliancetexas.com.

The AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) spans the 27,000-acre industrial-focused, public-private ecosystem that brings policymakers and industry innovators together to propel surface and air mobility forward. By leveraging its one-of-a-kind infrastructure, the MIZ offers unparalleled resources to comprehensively scale and commercialize the latest logistics and mobility technologies. For more information on the AllianceTexas MIZ and how your organization can be part of this industry-shaping environment, visit www.alliancetexasmiz.com .

Media Contact for Hillwood

Regan Welch, Cooksey Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 612-222-8833

Media Contact for Gage Zero

Rachel Cross

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 512-766-5016

SOURCE Gage Zero