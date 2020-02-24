Gaia adds Three New Yoga Specialists To Its Streaming Subscription Platform

Jafar Alexander - Based in Washington, DC, Jafar began sharing the practice of yoga in 2008 after years as an athlete and is certified in the styles of hatha, restorative, therapeutic, vinyasa, and yin. He is also a passionate meditation guide. New classes include "Arise and Unwind" (Vinyasa Level 1), "Softening the Shoulders" (Yin Level 1-2) and "Energetic Armor" (Meditation). See Jafar Alexander here.

Tiffany Bush - Based in Colorado, Tiffany is a 500-hour certified yoga teacher and loves teaching to underserved populations, athletes, and those interested in redefining their health. She specializes in flowing yoga asana and meditation. Newly added classes include "Shoulder Care for Climbers" (Hatha Level 2) and "Workday Rest for Hips" (Vinyasa Level 2). See Tiffany Bush here.

Taylor Harkness - Based in Atlanta, GA, Taylor is passionate about public health and social issues. As a former paramedic, he found his way to yoga in response to the stress of long nights spent driving an ambulance. Now a yoga teacher and nurse, his friendly, energetic and personable teaching style is supported with his medical background for a strong foundation in anatomy and his love of helping people de-stress and find healthy lifestyles. Newly added classes include "All Day Strong" (Vinyasa Level 1-2) and "Energy Flow" (Vinyasa Level 2). See Taylor Harkness here.

Jafar, Tiffany and Taylor join ranks of world-renowned yoga and meditation teachers now accessible to gaia.com subscribers around the world.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported streaming video subscription service available in 185 countries around the world. Using a powerful combination of modern technology and ancient traditions, Gaia produces and curates transformational video content that includes guided yoga and meditation instruction, as well as series and films covering a wide variety of topics, from health and longevity to human transformation and science, all of which aim to empower the evolution of consciousness. Gaia is available on Apple TV, IOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. Subscriptions are US$11.99 a month and include exclusive, ad-free access to over 8,000 films, documentaries and original programs. Gaia is a division of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA). For more information, visit: www.gaia.com

