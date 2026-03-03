Gaia Dynamics Launches Tariff Audit Engine to Help Importers Unlock Refund Opportunities After Supreme Court IEEPA Decision

The AI-powered engine helps importers instantly quantify tariff mispayments and IEEPA-related refund exposure, turning complex customs data into scalable refund strategies in response to the Supreme Court's ruling

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaia Dynamics , the leading AI-powered trade compliance platform, today announced the launch of its Tariff Audits engine, a new platform feature designed to help importers identify tariff overpayments, underpayments, and potential refund exposure. The launch follows the U.S. Supreme Court's February ruling that President Trump's sweeping tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) are unlawful.

The decision has triggered widespread uncertainty around refund eligibility, repayment mechanisms, and the administrative pathway for recovery. Importers may be entitled to substantial refunds, while customs authorities face the complex task of processing claims tied to years of entries. Businesses must now reassess prior payments, potential recovery amounts, and the downstream impact on pricing, contracts, and financial reporting. Gaia's Tariff Audits engine is designed to help companies model these scenarios quickly and defensibly, providing a data-backed foundation for refund claims and strategic planning.

Tariff Audit leverages Gaia's AI infrastructure to:

Analyze historical entry data across customs filings

Quantify potential overpayments and underpayments

Surface refund opportunities tied to shifting tariff authority and court rulings

Flag exposure areas that may require proactive correction

"The trade industry is entering a period of massive recalculation. Years of shifting tariff policies, including those imposed under IEEPA, have created enormous financial exposure across millions of entries," said Emil Stefanutti, CEO of Gaia Dynamics. "Determining what you overpaid, underpaid, or are now owed is not something companies can solve manually. At this scale, tariff recovery becomes a data problem. AI is what makes it possible to analyze that volume, quantify refund opportunities with precision, and give businesses a defensible path forward in a moment of legal and regulatory uncertainty."

For most importers, determining eligibility for refunds requires reconciling classification decisions, tariff codes, exclusion eligibility, valuation methods, and regulatory changes over time. Doing this manually across high volumes of entries can take months. Tariff Audit enables trade teams to quickly calculate how much they may have overpaid, underpaid, or are potentially owed across thousands or millions of entries within minutes.

Tariff Audit is now available to Gaia Dynamics customers. For more information and to schedule a demo, please visit: https://www.gaiadynamics.ai/ .

About Gaia Dynamics

Gaia Dynamics is an AI-driven trade technology platform founded in 2025 in partnership with Andrew Ng's AI Fund. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, the company leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to simplify complex processes in tariff classification, regulatory compliance and supply chain optimization. Gaia Dynamics equips customs brokers, consultants and brands with the tools they need to navigate global trade with ease. To learn more, please visit: https://www.gaiadynamics.ai/.

Press Contact:

Jenny Bourne

2087618447

SOURCE Gaia Dynamics