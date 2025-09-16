Former CTO at Andrew Ng's AI Fund and IBM Research leader brings global expertise in AI and machine learning to advance Gaia's mission of transforming global trade compliance

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaia Dynamics , the leading AI-driven trade compliance platform, today announced Carlos Alzate has joined as the company's first Chief Technology Officer. Carlos brings decades of experience in artificial intelligence, machine learning research, and leadership to Gaia Dynamics as the company experiences accelerated growth from customers requesting trade and compliance support.

Gaia Dynamics Welcomes Carlos Alzate as Chief Technology Officer

"The trade and compliance industry is under more pressure than ever, with global tariffs and regulations creating new challenges for businesses worldwide," said Carlos Alzate, Chief Technology Officer of Gaia Dynamics. "Gaia's AI-powered platform is uniquely positioned to help companies navigate this environment with speed and confidence. I'm excited to bring my experience in building advanced AI systems to support Gaia's mission and help take the company to the next level as the leading solution in this critical industry."

Most recently, Carlos served as CTO at AI Fund, where he guided AI technology strategy and product innovation. Earlier in his career, he led a research group at IBM Research in Ireland, where he directed teams working on cutting-edge projects, including Project Debater, IBM's next Grand Challenge following Watson.

Carlos has a Ph.D and master's degrees in AI from KU Leuven in Belgium, as well as a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Universidad Nacional de Colombia.

"Carlos brings an extraordinary depth of knowledge in artificial intelligence, from pioneering research to leading global teams," said Emil Stefanutti, CEO of Gaia Dynamics. "Modern AI represents the only non-political solution to manage the massively increasing volumes, scrutiny, and sheer complexity of global trade. Carlos' expertise will be instrumental in scaling Gaia Dynamics to deliver the next generation of our platform to importers and exporters of any product, any industry, anywhere in the world."

At Gaia Dynamics, Carlos will lead the company's technology vision, overseeing the continued development of its AI-powered trade compliance platform and guiding innovation to help businesses navigate the complexities of global trade.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.gaiadynamics.ai/ .

About Gaia Dynamics

Gaia Dynamics is an AI-driven trade technology platform founded in 2025 in partnership with Andrew Ng's AI Fund. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, the company leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to simplify complex processes in tariff classification, regulatory compliance and supply chain optimization. Gaia Dynamics equips customs brokers, consultants and brands with the tools they need to navigate global trade with ease. To learn more, please visit: https://www.gaiadynamics.ai/.

