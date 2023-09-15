GAIA HERBS WELCOMES GISELE BÜNDCHEN AS THEIR FIRST WELLNESS AMBASSADOR

News provided by

Gaia Herbs

15 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

Herbal Supplement Brand Partners with the World-Renowned Model to Inspire People to Join Them on a Wellness Journey

BREVARD, N.C., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaia Herbs, a respected global leader in herbal supplements, is excited to announce they are partnering with philanthropist, New York Times bestselling author, and supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Together, they look to inspire and teach people about steps to take to start living a healthier lifestyle. Gisele will join Gaia Herbs in the role of "Wellness Ambassador" she will share her personal experiences with wellness and herbs with the Gaia Herbs audience.

Continue Reading
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen

For over 20 years, Gisele has included Gaia Herbs' products in her personal wellness rituals. She has included in her routine Adrenal Health - Lion's Mane Mushroom -Turmeric Supreme Extra Strength, and she supports her family's immune system with Black Elderberry Syrup. As a student, she will bring attention to the importance of knowing how to identify and choose the highest quality and most transparent herbal supplements

"I first learned about herbs from my grandmother, who had a tea for everything," Gisele said. "She wasn't an herbalist, but she knew about the power of plants. Today, after years of connecting with plants and wellness, I'm proud to partner with Gaia Herbs and excited that together, we can help share nature's wisdom with everyone."

This partnership is a natural fit for Gisele, who trusts Gaia Herbs' unmatched purity, quality, traceability, and transparency. Together, they share the mission of supporting others as they develop their own wellness rituals with their health advisors.

"Gisele is open about how she feels healthier and more vibrant at this stage of her life than she has ever before, and she has been a long-time user of Gaia Herbs products," said Jim Geikie, CEO of Gaia Herbs. "Gisele has a passion for helping others on similar journeys, and we are delighted that she wanted to create a long-term partnership with Gaia Herbs to enable that."

As a Certified B-Corporation®, Gaia Herbs has a mission of planetary health through regenerative agriculture and sustainability practices.

About Gaia Herbs

Since 1987, Gaia Herbs has lived its mission of connecting people, plants, and planet to create healing by combining the wisdom of traditional herbalism with the rigor of today's innovation and science. We set the industry standards for growing, harvesting, sourcing and manufacturing clean and pure herbal supplements and provide ingredient traceability through our industry-leading transparency tool, MeetYourHerbs.com. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Gaia Farm is where we give back to the planet by implementing regenerative agriculture practices that preserve the Earth's strength, which is reflected in the quality of our products. As a Certified B-Corporation®, we are proud to promote personal wellness, responsible business practices, and planetary health to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. More information about Gaia Herbs can be found at www.gaiaherbs.com.

Media Contact: Ronde Coletta, [email protected]

SOURCE Gaia Herbs

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.