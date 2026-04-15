Gaia Interactive Inc. Launches Regulated Stablecoin GUSD for Global Payments, Powered by Bridge

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaia Interactive Inc. today announced the launch of GUSD, a USD-backed stablecoin powered by Bridge, a Stripe company, built on regulated financial infrastructure to support global payouts and cross-border payments.

GUSD is designed to improve payment speed, cost efficiency, and reliability across international transactions. Key use cases include global creator payouts, merchant settlement, and cross-border treasury movement, with near-instant settlement and 24/7 availability.

Gaia Interactive Inc

"Building GUSD with Bridge allows us to bring a compliant, enterprise-grade stablecoin to real-world payment flows," said James Cao, CEO of Gaia Interactive Inc. "GUSD is designed to operate within the existing financial system while significantly improving how money moves globally."

Gaia will launch the new stablecoin capabilities in select markets in Q2 2026.

About Gaia Interactive Inc.

Gaia Interactive Inc. is a digital media and technology company building global platforms at the intersection of community, content, and digital commerce.

About Bridge, a Stripe company

Bridge is the leading stablecoin infrastructure platform for moving money globally. Businesses use Bridge to easily receive, store, convert, issue, and spend stablecoins, enabling them to serve new markets and move money faster and cheaper across borders. Bridge was acquired by Stripe in February 2025.

Media Contact:

James Cao

4084678558

[email protected]

SOURCE Gaia Interactive Inc