Gaia Launches Live Events Featuring World-Renowned Luminaries

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) announced global live streaming of multi-day events on its campus near Boulder, Colorado, featuring some of the most notable thought leaders in consciousness.

Beginning in June, Gregg Braden, best-selling author and host of "Missing Links" on Gaia, kicks off a powerhouse line-up of live events over the next year that features Joe Dispenza, Caroline Myss, Bruce Lipton, Graham Hancock, and more.

"We are constantly working to offer our members closer connection to Gaia, our community, and our hosts and guests," said Gaia President Brad Warkins. "Building a space to hold some of the world's most compelling presenters and passionate seekers is an exciting move for us as we seek to empower the evolution of consciousness."

Gaia live events will be hosted in a brand-new state-of-the-art event space on Gaia's campus. Events will be live streamed in 185 countries with simultaneous translation. Gaia will also launch all-new exclusive and original 13-episode series from each main speaker to complement his or her live event.

2019 / 2020 Gaia's main speakers include:

June 14-16, 2019 features Gregg Braden who presents "Human by Design" where he will uncover new discoveries ranging from human evolution and genetics to the new science of neuro-cardiology (the bridge between the brain and the heart) that overturn 150 years of thinking when it comes to the way we think of ourselves, our origin, and our potential.

August 16-18, 2019 features Caroline Myss, five-time New York Times bestselling author of "Anatomy of the Spirit," and "Why People Don't Heal and How They Can." She is a deeply respected speaker in the fields of human consciousness, spirituality and mysticism, health, energy medicine, and the science of medical intuition.

October 25-27, 2019 features Dr. Joe Dispenza, internationally renowned speaker and author of "Evolve Your Brain," "Becoming Supernatural," and "Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself." First catching the public's eye after being featured in the award-winning film "What the Bleep Do We Know!?," Dispenza explores the science behind spontaneous remissions to empower people to change from the inside out.

November 15-17, 2019 features Bruce Lipton, author of "The Biology of Belief," "Spontaneous Evolution," and "The Honeymoon Effect." An award-winning medical school lecturer and keynote speaker, Lipton is an internationally recognized stem cell biologist and pioneer of modern epigenetics.

March 13-15, 2020 features the return of Gregg Braden, author of "The Science of Self-Empowerment," "Human by Design" and "Divine Matrix." For more than 30 years, he has traveled the world, scouring forgotten texts and peer-reviewed scientific research to find real answers that bridge science and spirituality.

May 8-10, 2020 features Graham Hancock, author of "Fingerprints of the Gods," and "Supernatural." A British writer, Hancock specializes in ancient civilizations. Writing about the global connection with a "mother culture," Hancock provides balance to the unquestioned acceptance of questionable historical narratives.

Tickets to each life-changing multi-day event at Gaia are available for $599. A new "Live Access" 12-month Gaia membership tier is available for $299, granting unlimited live streaming of all live events and full access to Gaia's entire library of 8,000+ consciousness-expanding videos.

For more details, visit https://www.gaia.com/events

About Gaia

Gaia is a streaming video subscription service offering exclusive streaming conscious-media content. Gaia.com's ad-free library contains 8,000 films, documentaries, yoga practices and original programs to guide its viewers on their journeys of personal growth, spirituality, alternative healing and seeking truth in 185 countries. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, Roku, Chromecast and the web is also sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity.

