Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Broadcast Platform

"Working with Sinclair, Gaian Solutions 'GAIATV' cloud-based solutions are aiming to create a true OTT-OTA hybrid solution to bring innovation and new business models to the global broadcast industry," Chandra Kotaru, CEO and president of Gaian Solutions said.

"We are working with Gaian with the goal to power the Sinclair NGBP platform with the Gaian Solutions 'GAIATV' Platform. Our goal is that the Platform will provide a framework for Sinclair to run its own ATSC 3.0 developed applications as well as integrate with other partners' apps to create a common user experience and a platform to unlock vast new business opportunities for broadcasters to drive richness, interactivity and synchronicity of content across consumer devices," said Mark Aitken, Sinclair VP of Advanced Technology.

NGBP will deliver UHD-quality content, customized IP-based interactive services, personalized and location-based advertising, fixed and mobile broadcast service and emergency alerting. At NAB 2018, Sinclair and Gaian will showcase a suite of new ATSC 3.0 based services including Ad Exchange, Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI)-Server-side and DAI-Client-side; Data Mining and Analytics; Cloud Playout; Broadcast Localization; Interactive Sports Experience; Social Messaging Stream; and Automotive In-Dash experience.

"While Gaian Solutions was attracted to Sinclair and ONE Media for the leading role they have played in developing the ATSC 3.0 standard and associated new broadcast business models, Sinclair was attracted to Gaian Solutions because of the experience it has gained developing OTT and cloud solutions technology," said Aitken.

Although initially targeted for the U.S. television industry, Sinclair and Gaian Solutions envision expanding use of the platform to the rest of the world as Next Gen TV hybrid OTA-OTT network deployments sweep the globe. Gaian Solutions ultimately expects to be able to help in expanding the global ecosystem for next-generation broadcasting using its cloud and advertising innovations, "The company will share its core infrastructure with global companies to come up with convergent business models that will create new business platforms," said Kotaru.

ABOUT GAIAN SOLUTIONS

Gaian Solutions offers dynamic content delivery products and solutions to the new generation television ecosystem of broadcasters (television channel providers), MSOs (DTH, Satellite, and Cable Operators) and enterprises (Retail, Large Corporate, and Government). The products and solutions affect a wider network of entities, primarily, the advertising fraternity, SMEs, and end consumers. Gaian installations are spread across the globe including US, APAC, Mexico, and Maldives.

ABOUT SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. Pro forma for the Tribune acquisition (before any related divestitures), the Company will own, operate and/or provide services to 233 television stations in 108 markets. The Company has multiple emerging networks as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and a producer of live sports content. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaian-solutions-one-media-30-and-sinclair-broadcast-group-announce-mou-to-lead-development-and-implementation-of-next-gen-broadcast-platform-300625672.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

