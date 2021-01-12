Gaia's Company Name Announces Availability of PET CBD TINCTURE

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Gaia's Company Name grand opening launch it was announced immediate availability of PET CBD TINCTURE, a Premium CBD product line for dogs and cats. These are Lab-Tested by an independent 3rd party; 100% THC-Free (Non-Psychoactive); available in tinctures & chews; quality assurance certificates, and updated dosing instructions are published each month on our website www.gaiascbd.com.

For cats, CBD oil is an all-natural remedy that uses the therapeutic properties of hemp-derived compounds to support overall health and wellness. The potent formulas of the hemp oil for cats tinctures are rich in phytocannabinoids, terpenoids, and other natural compounds that work with the endocannabinoid system to fortify the immune system and overall health. Tasty Drops CBD oil for cats is a special hemp oil blend made with pet-friendly ingredients. This hemp oil food supplement was established to support and promote the overall wellness of your pet. CBD oil for cats is available in a 1oz bottle with 200mg CBD. Easily and accurately dispense the drops using the squeezable dropper top. No flavoring added Non-intoxicating Cruelty-free, vegan, organic, kosher, and non-GMO Pet-friendly formulation.

"It's a game changer in the homeopathic pet care space," said Marissa Thomas, CFO at Gaia's Company Name. PET CBD TINCTURE fostered relationships with sentient and focused establishments such as the "O Spa & Hotel" in Desert Hot Springs, California with a resident dog on site and has committed to sending each guest home with a sample treat for their pets.

"My dog clearly has a better day when I give it to him. During these unprecedented times things like this help create a more comforting environment for him," said Theresa Sellers, of Los Angeles, California Web Site Designer and mom of 3 humans and 1 dog, "It really feels like a White Knight is caring for our 3-year-old small breed mix pup. Especially during the 4th of July celebrations, having CBD drops are our failsafe to aid in allaying anxiety." PET CBD TINCTURE is yet another demonstration of this remarkable team of devoted individuals who are committed to wellness and an overall holistic approach to life.

For more information, press only:

Liam Thomas, Owner

310-400-6879

[email protected]

For more information on PET CBD TINCTURE:

http://www.gaiascbd.com

SOURCE Gaia's Company Name

Related Links

https://www.gaiascbd.com/

