Gaichu Managed Services Partners with Overwatch by High Wire Networks to Deliver Cybersecurity Solutions in the U.S

DELAWARE CITY, Del., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaichu Managed Services, a market-leading provider of technical solutions in the Information Technology & Services industry, announced today, the company has entered a partnership with High Wire Networks' Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity, a leader in managed cybersecurity services, to offer comprehensive protection for businesses against cyberthreats.

Gaichu Cybersecurity Solutions powered by Overwatch include 24/7 managed prevention, detection and response solutions, delivered as a subscription service to meet the security and compliance requirements of all organizations.

Al Hay, CEO for Gaichu Managed Services, said, "Bringing together Gaichu Managed Services and High Wire Networks' managed cybersecurity solutions and expertise make a very powerful proposition which will drive enhanced value for our customers who face increasing cyberthreats. As the digital economy grows, we believe this joint solution will provide customers with the flexibility to securely extend visibility and control."

High Wire Networks delivers managed cybersecurity and technology services across the globe through top service providers, resellers, system integrators, and manufacturers in the world, and are proud to extend their partner's brand to clients. This partnership builds on Gaichu's strategy, by expanding our capability and growing our customer base with the purpose of becoming prominent in North America's cybersecurity market.

Stephen LaMarche, COO at High Wire Networks, adds: "High Wire Networks partnership with Gaichu Managed Services brings together two market-leading companies, whose combined value proposition will offer customers 24/7 monitoring and rapid response at all times."

Gaichu Managed Services and High Wire Networks give customers confidence in finding the right cybersecurity solutions to keep their businesses transforming and running productively and safely.

About Gaichu Managed Services

Today, Gaichu Managed Services supports organizations of all sizes with technical solutions and services, helping them maximize the business value of IT.

As a market-leading provider of technical solutions, we help clients successfully manage their IT needs in the presently and in the future from design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization. Our team helps clients transform and improve their operations to run their business successfully.

Gaichu Managed Services, a privately held company headquartered in US, was founded by Al Hay in 2020 with a single mission: to be the most successful, creative, and ground-breaking managed services company around the world.

Discover more at gaichuservices.com

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for nearly 1,000 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation's largest government agencies.

High Wire has 125 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in Puerto Rico and United Kingdom.

High Wire was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas. It was also recently named to CRN's MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation's top IT managed service providers.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on Twitter, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

