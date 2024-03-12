Gail Friedberg Rottenstrich, ZAGO, Makes ROI Influencers Women in Business: 2024 List

NEWARK, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gail Friedberg Rottenstrich, ZAGO Manufacturing Co. Co-founder and CEO, has made ROI Influencers Women in Business: 2024 list for her excellence in modeling public and private sector work. ROI-NJ, a leading New Jersey business publication, released the list during March is Women's History Month.

Gail Friedberg Rottenstrich, Co-founder & CEO, ZAGO Manufacturing Co.

In addition to running ZAGO, a sustainable manufacturer making sustainable sealing fasteners for a sustainable world, Gail is liaison to her hometown of Fair Lawn's Green Team and Shade Tree Advisory Committees. She is a member of the Borough Council in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, where she resides, and is a board member of Fair Lawn Main Street, Inc.

Sustainable Alignment

For Gail, working in the private and public sectors is a good fit; both align with her personal and professional values, ZAGO's sustainable mission and its purpose-driven business strategy of being mindful of all its stakeholders, including serving our environment.

About Gail & ZAGO

A former corporate attorney, Gail holds a Juris Doctor from the George Washington University Law School and is a summa cum laude graduate of the University at Albany (SUNY). In 1993 Gail co-founded ZAGO with her husband, an engineer, at NJIT in Newark, NJ. Today, ZAGO is a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE) headquartered in Newark, manufacturing Made in USA/Buy American Act compliant sealing fasteners and switch boots for manufacturers and engineers worldwide.

